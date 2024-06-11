The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has debunked the news that organised labour will resume the recently relaxed indefinite nationwide strike on Tuesday.

The labour centre said the comment attributed to the Assistant General Secretary of the NLC, Chris Onyeka, is a misinterpretation of the interaction he had with Channels TV presenters on Monday.

In a telephone chat with Nigerian Tribune, Onyeka, said, “Video clip of my chat with Channels TV presenters is there to prove I never said labour may resume strike on Tuesday. They asked me if labour will resume the relaxed nationwide indefinite strike and I told them that since labour and the government agreed to wrap up the minimum wage negotiations within one week, that one week will elapse on Tuesday and the organs of the two labour centres will have to deliberate on the outcome of the negotiation and have a position. That was my response to their question. I am surprised that news is flying here and there quoting that I said that the strike will resume on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, a National Executive Council (NEC) member of the NLC, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, said the organised labour may not likely meet anytime soon because almost all the labour leaders have travelled to Geneva for the International Labour Conference of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“Besides, we in labour don’t take action irrationally. We usually evaluate situation of things, agreements we have had and thoroughly discussed among all the organs before embarking on any action. Yes, we relaxed the strike to finish the negotiation and now that is done, we wait for the next line of action of the government before acting.

“Though the governors have said they cannot pay above N60,000, we believe that discussions among them are ongoing and that President Bola Tinubu will engage them and make them see reasons Nigerian workers should be paid a living wage instead of slave wage. Certainly, the organs of the organised labour will meet to take further decision on the issue at hand but we are not resuming strike on Tuesday,” the NEC member, who craved anonymity, said.

ALSO READ: Southwest Govs adopt “Iṣẹ̀ wà fùń Ilẹ wá” song as Yoruba anthem