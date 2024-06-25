As the battle for the new national minimum wage continues, the Anambra state Governor, Charles Soludo has appealed to workers in the state, particularly the local government workers to be patient as negotiation between the government and organised labour is still ongoing.

Soludo gave the update while flagging off the 2024 Local Government Service Commission Week at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, on Tuesday.

The event, organised by the Anambra State Local Government Service Commission, has the Theme; Value Rebirth Through Digital Transformation; Solution ICT Agenda.

Performing the ceremony, Governor Soludo described the theme as apt. He commended the leadership and members of the commission who toil every day to make the local government system work, saying that it is part of the process of rebuilding the public service from top to bottom and bottom to top, reminding them of their role of ensuring it cascades down.

The Governor tasked them on being the change they wanted to see in their respective workplaces and added that two years later, his government is still working very hard to deliver on his promises.

Speaking further on the ongoing minimum wage negotiation, Governor Soludo assured that as soon as the law is passed by the federal government, the implementation committee set up by his administration will look into it, lamenting that sadly, the present society is one where most people want something for nothing and tasked the workers on delivering value, assuring to continue to make the local government system in the state to be financially viable.

The Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Barr. Vin Ezeaka stated that they are carrying out and executing the solution mandate given by the Governor, assuring of their preparedness to continue to do more.

In a Keynote Speech, the Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka described Governor Soludo as an embodiment of value addition who practices what he believes and asked him to make such interactive session continuous with different segments of the society.

Chief Chidoka tasked public servants on being civil in their conduct, and eschewing situations which will give birth to empathy. He tasked his audience with the need to think about the minimum output that are also desirable and will help grow the national economy

The event which aims to promote the work of the Local Government Service Commission and celebrate the contributions of local government workers was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, President General of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, Barr. Titus Akpudo, Transition Committee Chairmen, Traditional Ruler of Okpuno, Igwe Simon Okafor, Traditional Ruler of Omor, Igwe Chris Chidume, his Ogidi counterpart, Igwe Alex Onyido and a retinue of local government workers.

