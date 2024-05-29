ON behalf of the good people of Ogbomoso, we start by applauding Your Majesty’s strides in attracting more glory to the ancient town of Ogbomoso and its environs. The monarch’s 25-year development plan aims at transferring Ogbomosoland into a model city. Part of the developments include water scheme rehabilitation. Kabiyesi is tirelessly working round the clock to ensure that electricity supply is stable in Ogbomoso because people of the town are very industrious, so they need power to drive enterprises. Also, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye’s plan on culture and tourism carnival is aimed at highlighting the traditions and heritage of the historical town of Ogbomoso. This is aimed at fostering socioeconomic growth and enriching cultural heritage, which will draw local and international tourists to Ogbomoso. In addition, Kabiyesi Ghandi recently visited the Directors of the Bank of Industry (BoI) headquarters in Lagos to discuss the 25-year vision he has for his dear town, Ogbomoso and to seek BoI’s support in making the vision a reality. Equally important is the relocation of the Atenda butchers market to the abattoir section of Ogbomoso International Market popularly known as Wazo market for the commercial activities of butchers and other related businesses.

Besides, Oba Olaoye’s meetings with others traditional rulers from Ogbomoso zone is a welcome idea for the growth and development of the towns and the progress of the zone. We pray most fervently that your labour shall yield the most rewarding dividends that will make generations of future of Ogbomosos and neighboring people to remember Oba Olaoye Ghandi for good. Amen!

Kabiyesi sir, this communication is to draw your attention to some market unions or trade associations that have formed themselves into illegal cartels orchestrating upward manipulation of prices of goods in the town. These associations are creating more harm than good to the socio-economic growth of Ogbomoso. They come together to determine the prices of beans, gari, elubo, edu, palm oil, charcoal, agriculture products, etc, and to determine that nobody in a particular market should take goods from any other person except members of their association. This in most cases leads to price gauging, anti-competitive conduct, and some issues that certainly contribute to extremely high prices of food and other commodities and services. Consequently, these associations are most unacceptable, especially in a town like Ogbomoso, with rising poverty and inflation on citizens with limited income and the amount of disposable income spent on food. As a matter of fact, trade unions and market associations should promote commerce and not destroy it. They are vital and important to business; they are important to the wellbeing of the society but there are limitations to what they should engage in. One of the most important limitations is the control of supplies. Recently, according to media reports, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adesimbo Kilade, Jilo III, the Osemawe of Ondo, following the high cost of food items and commodities in his domain, declared Ondo markets free and open for every legal trader.

Also, recently, Alayeluwa, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, the Owa-Obokun of Ijesa, directed that no individual must be compelled or forced to join any trade association before they can engage in a legal businesses of their choice. Meanwhile, the outcry of joy and pleasant remarks that followed the declaration by both the Osemawe of Ondo and Oba Aromolaran of Ijesa is proof that people are extremely tired of the excesses of trade or market associations. The people of Ogbomoso too are tired of the abnormal high cost price of goods and services due to the monopolistic activities of trade or market associations in the town.

The exploitation of fellow citizens through business or trade manipulation is a crime against humanity and God. There is no doubt that if we do not curb this practice, it will continue and will negatively affect the growth and development of our town. The purpose of competition regulation is to unlock the market and enable it to behave the way it should. Prices should be negotiated between a seller and a buyer, which is always the surest way to arrive at the fairest possible price. We therefore call on your Royal Majesty to look into the plight of the people of Ogbomoso.

Ogunkuade writes in from Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

