The good thing about history is the incorruptible nature of its verdict. Onpetu’s nay Oluoje’s position in the history of Yoruba cannot be wished away; neither can the present political abracadabra negate his historical prowess in the Yoruba nation. No doubt Oluoje’s sons that are now scattered all over the surface of the earth excel in their chosen fields. From Ogbomoso to other places across the globe, Oluoje’s sons had come at critical periods to save the Yoruba race from illegal occupation of their nation. Olurefe/Obandi left Ile-Ife, the Source of Yoruba to found his own kingdom. Armed with all the insignias of kingship ‘example gratia’ ade are,opa ase, beaded shoes, title bead and blessings from his father Olu Ominniminni, he and his followers began the journey that took them years before they arrived Ile-Oje. It should be noted that Olurefe/Obandi’s signature tune of ‘Oje’ remains etched till date in places like Edunabon, Ipetumodu, Gbongan, Iwo, Ilorin, Abeokuta, Ede, Olla, Obaagun, Ibadan, Ejigbo, IkoyiIle, Fapote, Kuta/IleOgbo and indeed other places. In these places and more, Oluoje’s sons and daughters still answer their cognomen of ‘Aro’. There is nowhere on the surface of the earth that Oluoje people are not domiciled.

The former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori Ponle, the late Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Moshood Kashimowo Olawale Abiola, the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde and many other notable persons have their roots in Oje Ile which was founded by Olurefe/Obandi. He brought his royal crown directly from Ile Ife, the Source. That’s why Onpetu/Oluoje people are described in their Oriki as ‘Omo Alade ori odi’. His royal crown was reserved for him on the Eaves and when he arrived from his hunting expedition he was asked to pick his royal crown from the eaves. The late Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, while responding to Oba Stephen Oparinde, Akibio of Ilora’s speech at his coronation in 2012 that only Alaafin of Oyo wears traditional ancient crown in Oyo State, corrected him (Oba Oparinde) that he (Alaafin) was not the only one but that they were two Obas namely: – Alaafin and Onpetu and that any other Oba in Oyo state besides the two wears Alaafin’s crown. Indeed, theirs are not political or artificial. But when slaves are counted, they become lugubrious.

Because people distort history, many things have gone wrong. Thus, people can now hardly distinguish between Baale, head of village and Oba, the head of kingdom, more so, that there have been elevations of minor chiefs overtime. We have to refer to what the late Nelson Mandela said that ‘There are those who will like us to believe that the past did not exist…’ Before now, Oba was seen as ‘alase ekeji orisa’ – The sovereign one who is next in rank to the deity.

Related Posts No Content Available

Be that as it is, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Lagbami Osekun III, Onpetu of Ijeru Kingdom is the 20th Oba in his kingdom. He succeeded Oba Yusuf Abidoye, Atobatele III who joined his ancestors in 1998. Oba Oyediran ascended the throne on June 1, 1999 at Orisalasa Grove Oja Oba, Ijeru in accordance with Oluoje traditional rites. He received his staff of office from the then Executive Governor of Oyo State late Chief Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina at a ceremony held on the play field of Methodist Primary School, Arowomole on December 18, 1999. In his address, Oba Oyediran promised to reign with the fear of God and run an open door Obaship. Twenty-five years after, he has not reneged on his covenant with God and humanity.

In spite of many vicissitudes, he has lifted his kingdom higher. Shortly after he ascended the throne, there was a misunderstanding between the Leaders of Market Association and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Oja Oba, Obada (Odooba), over fares. The Oba resolved it amicably to the admiration of all the stakeholders.

To mark his fifth coronation anniversary the monarch unveiled ‘TOKULOJE’, the history of Oba Onpetu and Oluoje lineage in Yorubaland. Its English version was published in 2019 to mark his 20th year on the throne. The book reveals the contributions of Onpetu/Oluoje to the maintenance of peace in the Yoruba nation while it makes many trace their origin to Ijeru, those who hitherto did not know their roots now join their kit and kin to celebrate Odun Oba Onpetu which usually comes up in the month of March.

The annual Odun Oba Onpetu has been modernised to reflect the God of gods that Oba Oyediran serves. He has built a gigantic auditorium named ‘Altar of Praise’ at Ikefun where prayers are offered to God for the sustenance of peace and prosperity in the kingdom. The monarch has also been using the legendary Ade Are to bless the people there

A peacemaker,he is the traditional ombudsman who settles disputes that emanate in and around his kingdom. The latest was the tiff among members of Muslim Community in Ogbomoso South. Oba Oyediran has not gone to physical wars but he has won all cases either instituted by or against him. Thereby upholding the prowess that his progenitors were known for.

Oba Oyediran renovated Onpetu palace and built an ultra-modern Hall therein. He facilitated a 40-bed maternity at Oyo State Hospital, Kajola in Ogbomoso South Local Government Area, another 20-bed paediatric ward in the same hospital and Toyota Hiace ambulance with state of the heart equipment

He donated two acres of land to Ogbomoso First Initiative Group for the development of humanity in general.

In the field of education, before Oba Oyediran ascended the throne there were only two primary schools in Obada it now has seven, its secondary school has also increased to two. The second secondary school is named after Oluoje progenitor, OBANDI He agitated for more local government areas in his kingdom thus OgoOluwa West and Ogbomoso South West LCDAs were among those created by the Lam Adesina government and given legal teeth by Abiola Ajimobi administration

The annual free health programme including surgeries facilitated by him was a decade old last October. He created a chiefdom for Obada in 2020. Oba Oyediran helped indigent students to fulfill their life ambitions. The Oba once said, “Water cleans the dirt, education enlightens the mind”

In sum, the last quarter of a century has been ‘mirabile dictu’- marvelous to relate

Rats squeak like rats

Birds chirp like birds

Pregnant women give birth with ease

The barren dip their hands in camwood to rub the tender bodies of their biological children

There’s increase in every good thing

When the monarch was asked recently the secret behind his success. He said ‘It is God, I mean the living God that I serve’. The taciturn monarch quoted the late Justice Kayode Eso in his book ‘The Mystery Gunman’ he said, “When people insinuate that Oba Oyediran is stubborn, I tell them what Justice Kayode Eso wrote on page 230 of his book ‘The Mystery Gunman’ that “Once your cause is just, the heavens never fall when you damn the consequence”. My progenitors were never weaklings and I will not be the one to bastardise their heritage. Listen, what will I tell them when I meet them in the firmament?’

Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran,Atanda Aro. May you reign longer. ‘Vive le roi’

Olawuyi writes from Obada/Odooba, Ogooluwa LGA in Oyo State

ALSO READ: One year after, Nigeria not working under Tinubu — Atiku