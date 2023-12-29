Mavin Records music artist, John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille, and his wife, Rima Tahini, have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, together.

The excited father took to his verified Instagram account late Thursday to share the news of their new bundle of joy with his fans.

According to him, the child, who has since been named Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, was born on November 17, 2023.

The ‘My Friend’ hitmaker described the birth of the child as the most miraculous thing he has ever witnessed.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23. Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known.

“Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God. 🙏🏾

“Dear #rimouuune I’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you.”

Tribune Online reports earlier this year that the artist first made public his marriage on July 4, 2023, after more than a year since the couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding on January 4, 2022.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE