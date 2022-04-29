Malami declares for Kebbi gov, supporters donate N130m for form

ATTORNEY-GENERAL of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has formally declared his interest to contest for the governorship seat of Kebbi State under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election.

Malami at a declaration ceremony on Thursday disclosed his ambition, just as his supporters and associates announced that they have gathered a total sum of N130 million to support his governorship campaign and purchase forms.

A breakdown of the 130 million shows that women supporters in the state donated N30 million while Malami Women Support Initiative (MAWOSI) donated the sum of N20 million.

The two donations were announced by leader of the MAWOSI, Honourable Halima Hassan Tukur.

The association of serving councillors of the 225 wards in the state donated N25 million and the association of former members of the state House of Assembly donated N5 million respectively.

Also, beneficiaries of AGSMIES loan facilitated by Malami presented cash donation of N5 million as donation for the minister’s intention.





Malami’s friends and close associates also contributed the sum of N50 million respectively.

In his speech at the occasion, the minister said he had been a worthy ambassador of the people of Kebbi State while serving Nigeria at the Federal Executive Council level as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation.

He explained that he had been receiving pressure from his teeming supporters and the patriotic people of Kebbi State calling on him to contest the governorship election in the state.