Absence of FG lawyers stalls Ilana Oodua’s suit against Ekiti guber poll, 1999 constitution

The suit filled by the Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW) against the 1999 constitution and the conduct of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti was on Thursday stalled at the Ado-Ekiti division of the Federal High Court following the absence of the respondents’ lawyers.

Tribune Online observed that members of the group in their hundreds filled the court room and premises to witness the mention of the case.

The group had through its lawyer, Tolu Babaleye approached the court challenging the validity of 1999 constitution, said their objective is total decommissioning of 1999 constitution of Nigeria by all lawful means necessary.

At the sitting of the court presided over by Justice Babs Kuewumi on Thursday, the defendants in the case, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami were however, absent neither did they send legal representatives.

Justice Kuewumi however adjourned the suit marked, FHC/AD/CS/12/2020 to May 11 for commencement of hearing, ordering that the respondents be properly served and prepare their defence ahead of the next sitting.

The plantifs, led by a renowned historian and second republic senator, Professor Banji Akintoye, a popular medical doctor from Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Adebayo Orire, and five others, were represented by a former National President of Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), Olasupo Ojo, Babaleye and three others.





The plaintifs, amongst others are demanding that, ” a Declaration that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) is invalid, illegal and of no effect whatsoever by reason of its failure to satisfy the essential requirements of referendum and national consensus expected of a valid Constitution.

“A Declaration that the preamble/introductory passage to the 1999 Constitution inserted into the Constitution by the Military Government which says ‘’we the people of Nigeria have resolved to give ourselves a Constitution’’ is a lie when in the actual fact it was the Military Government that came up with the document and imposed it on the Nigerian people without any contribution from the Nigerian people; it has therefore rendered the Constitution illegal, invalid and null and void and of no effect on the ground of naked lie fraud.

“A Declaration that no valid elections whether Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly or Councillorship elections can be validly held under the said invalid and fraudulent Constitution as one cannot build something on nothing in law and expect it to stand.

“A Declaration that the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship election which is scheduled to be conducted in June, 2022 by the INEC cannot be validly held under the said illegal and invalid 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

“An Order of this Honourable Court stopping the holding of the scheduled Ekiti State Governorship election coming up in June, 2022 from being held as there is no valid legal framework for such an exercise because the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) under which the said Governorship election is planned to be conducted is illegal, invalid and inherently defective.

“An Order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendants jointly and severally to stay clear of Ekiti in June 2022 and suspend with immediate effect the plans and arrangements they have put in place to conduct such an illegal election in Ekiti State of Nigeria.”

Speaking with newsmen, the coordinator of IOOW in Ekiti State, Praise Ayodele, urged all Yoruba people to be part of the history that the Banji Akintoye-led group want to make, stating that, ” if the orders being sought for are granted by the court, the redemption of Yoruba Land from the shackles of economic degredation and opprobrium is nearer.”

Photo: Members of the group in court to witness the mention of the suit filled against the 1999 constitution and the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state at the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.