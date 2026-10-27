Makinde’s camp urges EFCC to probe alleged billions for ministerial slots

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate claims that serving ministers paid billions of naira to secure appointments under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

MDPCO is the campaign organisation of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The organisation made the call in Abuja on Tuesday through its Director of Strategic Communications, Mr Richard Ihediwa, following a revelation by Alwan Hassan, a spokesperson for the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, that ministers paid huge sums to secure their appointments and were seeking to recoup their investments.

Speaking on Arise News’ Prime Time, Hassan said, “A lot of ministers pay billions and billions… to get themselves appointed. The first thing they think of is how to recoup that money.”

When challenged that his comments implicated ministers appointed by the APC and Tinubu administration, he replied, “It is the truth I am telling you about our country. Not just APC. Before APC, the biggest fraudulent people you arrest after every government are ministers.”

The MDPCO expressed concern over what it described as the Tinubu Presidency’s silence five days after the revelation was made on national television, saying the development had raised questions about transparency and accountability in the appointment process.

It stated, “The EFCC must identify all those involved in this bribe-for-appointment scandal and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law.”

The organisation added, “Mr President’s silence validates public apprehension that either he is not in control or he sits in approval of a corrupt and fraudulent system where public offices are reduced to commodities sold to the highest bidders.”

It further said, “Perhaps the Tinubu Presidency believes that if it keeps mum, this scandal would be swept under the carpet like other corruption matters dogging this administration.”

The MDPCO also alleged that key APC leaders in the National Assembly, presidential aides and individuals close to the President wielded undue influence over government affairs, contributing to poor appointments and the misuse of public resources.

It blamed the administration for what it described as worsening insecurity and economic hardship, as well as Nigeria’s estimated $2.3 trillion infrastructure deficit, which it said would require about $100 billion annually over the next 30 years to address.

The organisation further claimed that public funds, including proceeds from external borrowing, were being exploited for personal gain by some government appointees.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, the MDPCO urged Nigerians not to lose confidence in the country, describing the poll as an opportunity for national renewal.

It said a government led by the APM presidential candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and his running mate, Alhaji Lawal Daura, would implement a four-year Reset Nigeria agenda focused on transparency, accountability, service delivery and citizens’ welfare.

The organisation called on Nigerians to vote for Makinde in the January 16, 2027, presidential election, pledging that an APM-led administration would prioritise honesty, openness and the public interest.