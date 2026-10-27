Zamfara: Police arrest man over viral video calling for killing of Christians

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun, who was allegedly seen in a viral video chanting words calling for the killing of Christians, an act described as incitement to violence, disturbance of public peace and criminal intimidation.

The suspect was handed over to the police by the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Zamfara State for investigation.

At a press briefing held on Tuesday at the command headquarters in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad M. Bello, disclosed that the command had commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

He explained that the video, which circulated on social media, showed the suspect dressed in a JIBWIS uniform and chanting, “Give us rifles to go and kill Christians.”

Bello added that the individual was also seen in the company of pupils from two Islamic schools in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, the police immediately deployed intelligence resources after the video emerged to identify those involved and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary findings indicated that the video was recorded on Friday, October 23, 2026, when the suspect was reportedly on his way to Aliyu Ibn Abi Thalib Mosque, where he and others were said to have provided security during Friday prayers and preaching.

The police commissioner disclosed that the command had engaged JIBWIS leadership at both national and state levels following the incident.

According to him, the organisation distanced itself from the suspect’s alleged conduct and the content of the video before handing him over to the police for further investigation.

Bello reaffirmed the police command’s commitment to protecting residents of all religious affiliations and safeguarding their constitutional rights.