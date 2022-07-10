Low-key Sallah: Economic crunch forces Muslims to shun ram sacrifice

DUE to the pervading crippling economic situation in the country and the high costs of goods and services, a considerable number of Muslims across Nigeria, on Saturday, struggled to perform the obligation of animal sacrifice, which is the most essential part of the celebration of Eidel-Kabir.

Even though the festival was mainly celebrated on Saturday, 9 July, 2022, equivalent to the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah 1443, the celebration continues until Tuesday, which is the 13th day of the lunar month.

The implication of this is that Muslims willing to carry out the animal sacrifice still have the opportunity to do so today (Sunday), tomorrow and Tuesday.

However, despite this opportunity, many faithful are not holding out any hope of being able to afford the prohibitive costs of the prescribed sacrificial animals that include camels, cows, sheep and goat before the expiry of the grace period. One of the Muslim faithful that spoke to Sunday Tribune on Saturday about their experiences in attempting to fulfill this once-in-a-year religious obligation is Mr Azeez Yekeen.

Yekeen said: “There is no gainsaying the fact that this year, Muslims, the majority of whom fall on the lowest rung of Nigeria’s economic ladder, are grappling with the cutthroat prices of Sallah rams.

“The situation is particularly bad this year due to the high cost of fuel, especially diesel, and its grave implication for transporting these animals from the North to the rest of the country. The situation forced ram sellers to jack up the prices of the animals.

“This year, to buy the smallest-sized mature ram that is fit for the purpose of Eidel-Kabir, and not a glorified lamb, you have to cough up at least N90, 000. If you want your kids to be really proud and welcome you with smile, then you have to bring home a ram which price ranges between N150,000 and N250,000.

“If you only have N45, 000 to spare, you may as well forget about fulfilling the rite of Ileya animal sacrifice this year.”

Yekeen, who is the secretary of Iba Oluyole Mosque in Anfani, Ibadan, Oyo State, added: “In order to beat the odds and fulfill the rewarding act of performing animal sacrifice at Eid-el-Kabir, some members of the congregation in our mosque, took an option which many hardly want to take, that is, a maximum of seven people pooling money to buy a cow. Fourteen of them bought two cows this year and shared the meat among themselves.”

Meanwhile, two Islamic scholars have advised government at all levels, especially the one at the centre, to wake up from its slumber and rise up to the challenge of solving the problems confronting Nigeria and make life comfortable for the citizens.

Professor Afis Oladosu of the Arabic and Islamic Department, University of Ibadan, in a telephone interview with Sunday Tribune, lamented the worsening economic situation in the country and the continued suffering of Nigerians due to the adoption and implementation of wrong policies by successive governments.

For instance, Professor Oladosu said it is irrational that Nigeria with abundance of crude oil is exporting the product and then importing it back into the country in refined form while leaving its own local refineries moribund.

According to him, such a practice makes no economic sense and is insulting to the country. He expressed the hope that a new set of leaders with right ideas would emerge next year and revive the hope of a better Nigeria.





Also, popular preacher, Dr Dawood Amoo (Alaga), urged the government to save the economy of the country by coming up with the right policies and programmes.

Dr Amoo advised the government to revive the idea of farm settlement which he said is capable of providing job opportunities for the army of unemployed youths and ensuring food security for the country.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, observed that the two years closure of the country’s borders ordered by his administration got a lot of Nigerians back to farm.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, in Daura, Katsina State, he said those who took the decision to return to farm are not regretting it as he said Nigeria can now feed itself as a result and as well export rice. He hoped that this year’s rain will be enough to enable farmers to have bountiful harvests.

While noting that people know those who are organising themselves and attacking others and institutions, Buhari urged that such criminals be exposed.

“We are praying that the rainy season will be good for production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now, we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities. The people know them. So, let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families,” he said.

President Buhari said increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country. He said all those that had unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens should reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled own name and their family reputation.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), at the prayer ground, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, said the president had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

“He has done well to ensure peace and turnaround of the economy, and all that is within his capacity to promote safety in Nigeria. He remains a man of integrity and we are proud of his achievements.

“For more than seven years, he has been working for the good of the country. We pray that God will surround him with people that will help him,” he said.

The Emir said the community had always been proud of the president, knowing his penchant for fairness, justice and upholding the rule of law.

President Buhari walked most of the way home from the prayer ground to felicitate with people in Daura, eliciting cheers, prayers and praises.

The president also advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another, urging more travels, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

He gave the admonition when he received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura at his country home. He said regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

A separate statement by Shehu quoted the President as saying: “Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria. “Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality.”

The president said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

The president said the Youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another. In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Douglas Damina, thanked the president for encouraging sustenance of the NYSC and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

The president donated two cows, 10 rams and the sum of N1, 000, 000 to the corps membersfor the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims to pray for the resolution of the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Sa’ad also enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sacrifices among one another.

The Sultan, who spoke in his Sallah message to Nigerians on Saturday in Sokoto, advised Muslims to hold on to the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir.

“The security challenges we are facing in our country have continued to remain a source of concern and worry.

“As such we should use this period of worship to pray for our leaders, security agencies and the nation to prosper.

“Moreover, as leaders, we will not get tired of calling on the citizens to continue to pray for our country. Therefore, we should sustain more prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Our security agencies should always be appreciated and encouraged for the sustained effort and commitment in addressing our current situation,” he said. The Sultan further called on Muslim Ummah in the country to obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs) in order to be able to elect leaders of their desire.

“Our PVC is the only weapon we have to elect leaders we desire and as such, I urge all Muslims who are eligible to vote to get their voter cards to be able to vote the leaders they deserve in the country,” he said.

Also, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, felicitated Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Sallah festival.

Lawan appreciated the faithful for their prayers, which he said had been strengthening the people and sustaining Nigeria in the face of its numerous challenges.

He urged Nigerians not to cease praying for Nigeria or waver in their belief that the purpose of Allah would prevail for the country.

In his own message, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, urged Nigerians to remember the security challenges facing the country as they celebrate.

“I would like you to remember the security situation in our state and country. Many of our relatives, friends, neighbours and fellow citizens are in anguish as a result of being bereaved, wounded, kidnapped or displaced,” he lamented.

Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, charged citizens and residents of the state to eschew violence and anything capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere reigning in the state. He called for continued peace just as he urged the political gladiators to play according to the rules.

Niger State governor and chairman of North-Central States Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, called on Nigerians to pray for the peace and unity in the country.

Governor Bello stated this in an interview shortly after observing the two Rakat prayers to commemorate Eid-el Kabir at the Minna Eid praying ground on Saturday. He urged Muslims to use the day to pray for the country as it is faced with security challenges.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, stressed the importance of praying to God for divine intervention in solving the myriad of challenges facing the country. Dogara, while wishing all Muslim faithful across the country a happy Eid-El Adha celebration, called for a sober reflection on the current situation of the country.

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, lamented the continuous rise in insecurity in the country, saying such menace has become a threat to Nigeria’s unity and coexistence.

Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency II, said this in a message to Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, declaring that the current security challenge in the country was painful. He, however, noted that it was a passing phase in Nigeria’s historical process of nation building.

On his own, the Plateau State governor and chairman Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, congratulated the Muslim Ummah for commemorating another significant event in the Muslim calendar which brings to fore the message of sacrifice, love, tolerance and unity as preached by the Holy Prophet.

The governor urged Muslims to celebrate the spiritual event by reflecting on the issues that Nigeria had been confronted with such as insecurity, intolerance, religious bigotry, ethnic bias and poverty among others that can only be tackled when there is unity, collaboration and sacrifice among all Nigerians.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, called on politicians to play the game according to the rules and embrace issue-based campaign. The Emir also stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for the country in order to overcome its numerous challenges.

The Emir, who is the state chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, made the call in a statement signed by the State Secretary General of the group, Ahmad Jumba and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

Delta State governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated Muslims in the country as they celebrated Eid-el-Kabir. He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the Holy Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals of sacrifice exemplified by him and charged Nigerians to be focused on their hope for a greater country.