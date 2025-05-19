Long-sleeved vision

When vision is short-sleeved, innovation will be short-lived.

The above statement is also true for any endeavour, be it business, relationship, marriage or ministry. What vision is to leadership is what innovation is to entrepreneurship. Leadership is the strength of entrepreneurship. Vision is the strength of leadership.

Vision is the driver of Goals, Opportunities, Leadership and Dreams (GOLD). Our aspirations are at the mercy of vision and its components. Vision is the depth of purpose and purpose of depth in a pursuit.

Focus

Follow One Course Until Successful – Vision is the depth of purpose and purpose of depth in a focus. What is your focus as an entrepreneur? Is the purpose deep? Is the depth of its pursuit purposeful? If vision is not deep, don’t deploy resources. Entrepreneurial vision is a focus on innovation. Innovation is the specific application of creative solutions to problems and to opportunities to enhance and to enrich people’s lives. Just like innovation is the specific function of entrepreneurship, vision is the specific function of leadership. Focus is the specific function of vision and innovation. Every innovation is targeted at solving a problem. Thomas Edison’s vision of the electric light bulb was not short-sleeved, his focus was sustained until he became successful in his pursuit. Giving up too soon or not is a function of vision and its depth.

Entrepreneurship is the journey of innovation and vision. Entrepreneurship is field-specific. Whether it is technological innovation or social innovation, vision is the specific function of entrepreneurship, while focus is the specific function of vision. So, what is your entrepreneurial vision? It should not just be about GOALS, but about Goals, Opportunities, Leadership and Dreams (GOLD). When vision is long-sleeved, innovation will be long-lived. When vision is long-sleeved, businesses will not be short-lived. When vision is not short-sleeved, impact will not be short-lived. Everything rises and falls on vision. Goals and Dreams are nothing without Opportunities and Leadership. A long-sleeved vision is not just about GOALS; it is about GOLD.

Vision and Energy

One of the components of vision is energy. You are either plugged to energy or you are plagued with lethargy. The entrepreneurial journey requires the energy of vision for a sustainable delivery. More often than not, entrepreneurs give up on their Goals and Dreams because Opportunities and Leadership decline or wane. The energy components of a typical entrepreneurial vision are opportunities and leadership. Opportunity is like the connotation of the “yellow thinking hat” in Edward De Bono’s six thinking hats – possibilities, while leadership represents the “blue thinking hat” – the hat of responsibilities. Opportunities make Goals and Dreams attractive, while Leadership makes them active. Nothing excites an entrepreneur like a colourful, shining and bright future of a vision. Where the vision ends is where the energy ends. The energy of vision is however renewable because opportunities are like buses; there’s always another one coming. Without opportunities, vision is perishable. Without leadership, vision is short-lived. Without vision, leadership is short-lived. Without goals, dreams are mere wishes.

Possibilities and Responsibilities

Sustainable entrepreneurship is about possibilities and responsibilities. Possibilities are responsibilities. The higher the energy of possibilities, the higher the energy of responsibilities and vice versa. You cannot see prospect in your entrepreneurial endeavour as an entrepreneur and not take responsibility. Many entrepreneurs miss opportunities because they are unable to take responsibility. Passing Over Opportunity Repeatedly – ‘POOR’ is a perfect acronym and syndrome for impossibility and irresponsibility. Vision becomes redundant where possibilities are not abundant. Goals, Opportunities and Dreams (GOD) represent possibilities while Leadership represents responsibility. Literarily, it takes full responsibility to experience the fullness and fulfilment of GOD.

Summarily, a long-sleeved entrepreneurial vision isn’t just about setting goals—it’s about Goals, Opportunities, Leadership, and Dreams (GOLD). Vision isn’t static; it’s an evolving force that sustains enterprises, relationships, and leadership. Without a depth of purpose, innovation fades, businesses stagnate, and potential remains untapped.

FOCUS—Following One Course Until Successful—True entrepreneurs stay committed to their vision, aligning creativity with consistency and innovation with execution. Vision dictates direction, but focus refines its application in specific industries like education, health, technology, and social innovation.

Vision and energy are the lifeblood of entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurs aren’t just visionaries—they are energy architects, constantly generating possibilities and embracing responsibilities. Entrepreneurship is more than just seeing possibilities—it’s about acting on them. The greatest tragedy in business isn’t a lack of ideas; it’s a lack of courage and responsibility to pursue them. POOR—Passing Over Opportunity Repeatedly—is a syndrome that stifles progress.

A thriving business, movement, or vision requires momentum, strategic thinking, and relentless pursuit.

PS:

Edward de Bono’s Six Thinking Hats is a powerful framework for structured thinking and decision-making. It helps individuals and teams approach problems from different perspectives, ensuring balanced and effective solutions.

The Six Thinking Hats:

1. White Hat – Facts & Information: Focuses on objective data, statistics, and known facts.

2. Red Hat – Emotions & Intuition: Allows expression of feelings, gut reactions, and instinctive responses.

3. Black Hat – Caution & Critical Thinking: Identifies risks, challenges, and potential downsides.

4. Yellow Hat – Optimism & Benefits: Highlights positive aspects, opportunities, and advantages.

5. Green Hat – Creativity & Innovation: Encourages brainstorming, new ideas, and alternative solutions.

6. Blue Hat – Process & Control: Manages the thinking process, ensuring structure and direction.

This method is widely used in business strategy, problem-solving, and innovation to enhance decision-making and reduce bias in discussions.

“Business opportunities are like buses; there’s always another one coming.”

― Richard Branson

