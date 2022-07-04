Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) goes southward to close the first trading session of the week on a negative note.

Specially, the All-Share-Index (ASI) settled at 51,791.45 basis points from its previous close of 51,829.67 basis points, this losing 0.1 per cent.

The negative trade brought both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI to stand at 0.05 per cent and 21.24 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, shed N21 billion from their net worth as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N27.921 trillion, representing a 0.08 per cent fall from the N27.942 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bears’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 18 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 16 counters in the gainers’ chart.

On the performance board, Fidson Pharmaceutical gained 9.82 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, flanked by Learn Africa, Prestige Insurance, UPDC and Regal Insurance. From the rear of the chart, Conoil, Redstar Express, RTBriscoe, Cutix and Unity Bank populated the top five losers’ chart.

Key sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, save for NGX Banking and NGX Insurance sectors which gained 0.17 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.





Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in the session with daily traded volume stood at 194.121 million units, representing 52.82 per cent uptick from a volume of 127.030 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks inched up by 65.33 per cent in the session to stand at 2.822 billion as against a value of 1.707 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transnational Corporation dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa, AIICO Insurance, and FBN Holdings to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria also took the lead of the top five performers. It is flanked by GTCO, Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank and FBN Holding.

