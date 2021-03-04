Licensed local miners resolve to partner FG to tackle insecurity

Licensed small scale local miners in the country, under the umbrella of the Association of Licensed Small Scale Mining Operators of Nigeria (ALSSMON), has resolved to collaborate with the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) to tackle illegal mining activities and insecurity in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Thursday, the chairman of the ALSSMON, Prince Olugbenga Ajala, said that illegal operation and sales of gold by unregistered miners had led to increased terrorist activities in Nigeria.

“Illegal mining is mining activities that are done without licensing. It implies conducting mining activities without license/permit or using inappropriate permit which is detrimental to the development of Nigeria and this has also led to recent illegal sales of gold to fund terrorism.

“Terrorism financing happening in Zamfara and other parts of the country are regrettably disappointing”, he said, adding that the association will be willing to renounce the tragedy with all sense of commitment.

Ajala, who said that the planned visit of PAGMI team to Kwara State will enable the association to sensitise artisanal miners.

He said that laws of the land recognise artisanal and small scale mining, adding that the presidential team should work with holders of the valid mining license.

Ajala also said that the presence of the team will further support the artisanal miners, fund, provide enabling environment, and register mineral buying centres.

He also said that the relationship between the association and the presidential team will further solidify the partnership between the legal miners and eventual incorporation of illegal miners for them to be licensed and contribute to the economic development of the country which, he said, the association has been clamouring for.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Licensed local miners resolve to partner FG to tackle insecurity