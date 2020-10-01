Let’s join hands to fix Nigeria ― Kwara commissioner

Kwara State government has urged all Nigerians to join forces together in fixing the country.

The state commissioner for Communications, Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, made the clarion call in Ilorin at a programme to mark the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence organized by Nigerian Workforce Strategy and Enlightenment Centre (NIWOSEC). The theme of the programme is ‘Fix Nigeria 2020.’

Mrs. Oshatimehin said: “For Nigeria to be fixed all hands must be on decks. We stop the blame game. We have over the time blamed our leaders for the country’s current travails. In seeing the Nigerian that we want, we all have a role to play. Project Fix Nigeria is coming at the right time. This is a clarion call to everyone; young and old irrespective of religion, tribe or creed that we all have a role to play in making Nigeria gets to its desired destination.

“We cannot even fix the country from our respective homes. It behoves on all to stop inculcating anything that will be injurious for the health of this country into the minds of young ones. That is how God will answer our prayers in fixing Nigeria and bailing it out of the woods.”

Earlier, NIWOSEC’s convener, David Ehindero, said that before the current degeneracy Nigeria had a bright future in the economic, social and political spheres.

He added that at the independence, the country had patriotic and nationalistic leaders before the country’s vehicle of progress suddenly developed faulty engine.

Comrade Ehindero said: “Our organization has discovered that for a very long time, everybody has been blaming the other for the challenges confronting the country. It is high time we stop complaining but rather come together and fix the country.

“We are beginning the movement of carrying all Nigerians along to do the right thing and not to complain. Everybody can begin to fix Nigeria from his or her own little corner. It is also high time to call our leaders to order. To fix Nigeria is a call to service for all Nigerians and to the good of all Nigerians.

“We need to desist holding politicians responsible for our dilemma; holding the rich for the plight of the poor; criticizing the educational system that is not working and sundry challenges.

“It is time to wake up and embrace the fact that we are responsible for Nigeria. Building Nigeria is no longer an assignment for a set of people but for all.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TRENDING: Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

AT LAST: Reps Back Down On Controversial Water Resources Bill

The House of Representatives on resumption of plenary session on Tuesday backed down further legislative action on the passage of the controversial Water Resources Bill and unanimously resolved that the Bill should be regazetted for fresh consideration in line with the House Rules.

ICYMI: Biafra: I’m Not Afraid To Go Back Home ― Onyeka Onwenu

Nigeria’s music legend, Onyeka Onwenu, has said that she would not be afraid to go back to the South East, if the planned Republic of Biafra, being canvassed by some people in the region, is realised.

ICYMI: Why Labour Suspended Strike, Nationwide Protests

The commitment by the Federal Government to increasing the local refining capacity, rehabilitate the four nation’s refineries, and promised delivery of licensed modular and regular ones are at the top of major considerations why the organised labour agreed to suspend the industrial strike and protests scheduled to commence on Monday nationwide.