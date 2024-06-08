Mr Li Xuda, Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, has highlighted the significance of learning the Chinese language to enhance job prospects and business opportunities within Nigeria and globally.

Li made this assertion on Saturday during the “Chinese Bridge” language proficiency competition for foreign college students, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

Li emphasised the growing demand for individuals proficient in the Chinese language and culture across various sectors, including business, finance, government, and academia.

He noted that the increasing economic ties between China and Nigeria have further fueled this demand.

“China is Nigeria’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching over 20 billion dollars in recent years,” Li stated.

“Learning Chinese will not only open up job opportunities in Chinese-owned companies operating in Nigeria but also provide a competitive edge in the global job market.”

Li encouraged Nigerians to leverage the various Chinese language programmes and resources available in the country, such as those offered by Confucius Institutes and language schools.

Zhao Hongling, the Dean of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, added that the competition serves as a bridge connecting China to the world.

Zhao pointed out that, with the increasing presence of Chinese companies in Nigeria, the ability to communicate in Mandarin could significantly boost one’s career prospects.

Yu Zhangbao, the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, expressed his appreciation to the competition organisers.

He remarked that the event has greatly inspired more young people to learn Chinese and understand its culture.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the “Chinese Bridge” competition, which began 23 years ago, aims to foster interactions among Chinese language learners worldwide, deepening their understanding of China and its diverse culture.

The winner of the first prize will be sponsored to China to participate in the global competition and will have the opportunity to select from the top 10 universities in China for further studies.

