Rep. Wale Ahmed (APC-Lagos) has urged prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to stop attempts to influence their postings for a reinvigorated sense of duty.

He emphasised the importance of serving in various parts of the country to gain a holistic experience of life.

Ahmed said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday, underscoring the need for the Federal Government to fortify critical institutions, including security infrastructure and the NYSC programme.

He said the core objective of the NYSC scheme was to instil the spirit of selfless service to the community among Nigerian youths.

He further said that it seeks to promote unity and brotherhood among all Nigerians, regardless of cultural or social backgrounds.

Ahmed called on governments at all levels to prioritise adequate security measures, provide essential social amenities, and increase the monthly stipends and allowances of NYSC members.

This, he believed, would motivate them to willingly serve their homeland wherever they are posted within the country.

Ahmed said the call served as a reminder of the NYSC’s original mission and the importance of fostering unity and patriotism among Nigeria’s youth.

He said that as the nation continues to evolve, the message echoes the need for young people to embrace diversity and serve their country with dedication and commitment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…