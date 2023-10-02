A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dekeri Anamero, stated on Monday that for Nigeria to work for the benefit of its citizens, the country must run an inclusive system that accommodates all shades of opinions.

He pointed out that the government alone could not provide for the needs of the people.

He urged the affluent to make conscious efforts to provide for the deprived of the abundance of their blessings, assuring that the people would respond, resulting in peace and happiness in society.

The lawmaker spoke when his foundation, Anamero Foundation (DANCO), announced the donation of 500,000 notebooks to be distributed to secondary school students in the three senatorial districts of Edo State as part of his Students Support Programme.

While donating the notebooks in Benin, Anamero, who represents Etsako Federal Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, said the Foundation was set up in 2011 to assist less privileged members of society.

He explained that he started life from a humble background. As God blessed him, he asked his father what he should do with the blessings.

His father advised him to invest in what would benefit the majority of people, hence the Foundation was set up.

He disclosed that in the last eleven years, the Foundation had been providing over 200,000 notebooks to students in Edo North, supporting vigilante groups with logistics, and paying WAEC enrolment fees for students in the area.

Additionally, the Foundation paid such fees for 1,170 students during the last WAEC enrolment.

Anamero stated that this year, he decided to extend the notebook distribution gesture to schools in the three senatorial districts of the state and urged those handling the exercise to ensure it reaches every corner of the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Notebooks Distribution Committee, Mr Gentleman Amegor, commended the lawmaker on behalf of Edo children.

He announced that 200,000 notebooks would go to students in Edo South; and 150,000 to students in Edo North, while students in Edo Central would receive 100,000 notebooks.

He added that 50,000 copies of the notebooks would be kept for exigency purposes.

He said the Foundation spent the sum of N200 million to procure the notebooks.

