LAUTECH gets acting Vice Chancellor

Latest News
By Wale Akinselure

The Professor Ayodeji Omole-led governing council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has appointed Professor Mojeed Liasu as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This development is contained in a decision extract issued at end of the 138th and inaugural meeting of the 10th governing council held on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the institution’s Senate Building, signed by the institution’s registrar, Dr. K.A. Ogunleye.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, also confirmed the development in a conversation with the Tribune Online, on Thursday.

Professor Liasu, until his appointment, was the deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, with his appointment taking effect from Friday, 16th of April 2021.

The decision became expedient following a directive from Governor Seyi Makinde asking the Vice Chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde, to step aside and hand over to the next principal officer in rank.

The acting VC is a professor of Plant Physiology Department of Pure and Applied Biology in LAUTECH.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Oyetola allocated fund to take care of rural dwellers in Osun ― Aide

Latest News

We’ll increase education budget by 50% over two years, says Buhari

Latest News

Ondo: Supreme Court’s split judgment shows merit in our appeal ― PDP

Latest News

Again, gunmen strike in Imo, behead two persons

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More