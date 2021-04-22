LAUTECH gets acting Vice Chancellor

The Professor Ayodeji Omole-led governing council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has appointed Professor Mojeed Liasu as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This development is contained in a decision extract issued at end of the 138th and inaugural meeting of the 10th governing council held on Wednesday at the Council Chamber of the institution’s Senate Building, signed by the institution’s registrar, Dr. K.A. Ogunleye.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Lekan Fadeyi, also confirmed the development in a conversation with the Tribune Online, on Thursday.

Professor Liasu, until his appointment, was the deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, with his appointment taking effect from Friday, 16th of April 2021.

The decision became expedient following a directive from Governor Seyi Makinde asking the Vice Chancellor, Professor Michael Ologunde, to step aside and hand over to the next principal officer in rank.

The acting VC is a professor of Plant Physiology Department of Pure and Applied Biology in LAUTECH.