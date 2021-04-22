Stop thinking government lacks capacity to stop you, Buhari tells bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest killing of people by bandits in Zamfara State, telling the bandits and other criminals to stop thinking that government cannot stop them.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday, the president warned that “such wanton disregard for life will be brought to an end sooner than later.”

President Buhari, in a reaction to the incident, said that “this insane and persistent violence against innocent people must stop,” adding that “these criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

He directed the military, security and intelligence agencies to take immediate steps to close all existing gaps in their operations being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc.

He also expressed hope the Special Operation launched by the military at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday from Maru Local Government Area will prove decisive in ridding the state of the “frequent and horrifying “bandit activities.

“The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration,” the president warned.

President Buhari also called on the security forces to “redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people.”

“Let’s not give these criminals any opportunity to succeed by taking the war to their own camps and stop them in their tracks before they even have the time to respond under our massive fire power.”