SOMETIMES, history makes its loudest statement without saying a word. That was the message written across Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally. The city was alive with political activities, with APC flags and campaign banners adorning public spaces, party leaders, ministers, government officials, security personnel and other dignitaries pouring into the capital, and private jets arriving at the Dutse International Airport while hotels, roads and public facilities experienced an unusual surge of activity. But beneath the excitement was an extraordinary story of political irony and enduring vision: the same city that rolled out the red carpet for an APC President was relying, at almost every turn, on infrastructure conceived, constructed or facilitated during the administration of a former PDP governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido. For Lamido, the development of Dutse was not just about meeting the immediate needs of a state capital, but about preparing a relatively young administrative centre for a future in which it would attract national attention, accommodate important visitors, support commercial activities and serve as a hub of government and political engagements. Years after he left office, that vision was on display in an unexpected setting — a presidential campaign organised by the political party that succeeded his own.

The first chapter of that story began at the Dutse International Airport. As Tinubu’s aircraft touched down, the facility, developed during Lamido’s administration, was busy receiving the President and the array of political leaders and dignitaries accompanying him, demonstrating the importance of investing in infrastructure ahead of demand. From the airport, the presidential movement through Dutse was expected to bring the convoy past another Lamido-era project, the skills acquisition centre in Limawa, originally built during Lamido’s administration and since renovated and renamed after President Tinubu. The Dutse Stadium, the venue of the APC presidential campaign, decorated with APC campaign materials and prepared for the ruling party’s gathering, was also constructed during Lamido’s second term in office. Even the Aminu Kano Triangle, where tractors scheduled for the presidential launch had reportedly been kept for nearly two years and which was commissioned by the wife of the late Malam Aminu Kano during Lamido’s tenure, is part of the infrastructure developed during his time. The political banners may change with the times, but the physical structure remains.

The story becomes even more compelling when the accommodation arrangements for the presidential entourage are considered. The G9 Quarters, named after the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party and built during Lamido’s administration, reportedly lodged ministers and other senior government officials who arrived ahead of the President, while the Manpower Development Institute (MDI), another facility developed under Lamido, accommodated soldiers, personnel of other security agencies and some guests. The Ahmadu Bello Hall, where Tinubu’s support groups reportedly held a workshop ahead of the rally, was equally built during Lamido’s administration, as were the Jigawa State Television premises, where members of the President’s advance team held a briefing with journalists. Beyond individual buildings, Lamido’s imprint is visible in the road network linking important locations in Dutse and other parts of the state, including the federal dual carriageway connecting the stadium area to the Malam Aminu Kano Triangle, constructed during the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua when Lamido was governor and the late Hassan Muhammad Lawal served as Minister of Works, Housing and Urban Development, the 38-kilometre Shuwarin-Kurna Huguma road which was also dualised and completed during that period, and within Dutse, the dual carriageway bypass linking the Federal University Dutse to Tahir Hotel, handled by Dantata and Sawoe. These roads were not merely built to beautify the state capital; they provided connectivity between institutions, commercial centres, accommodation facilities and other important locations, and today they continue to facilitate the movement of residents, visitors and government officials, including the presidential entourage.

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Perhaps one of the less celebrated aspects of Lamido’s development philosophy was his effort to encourage private investment. The influx of visitors for the presidential campaign placed considerable pressure on Dutse’s hospitality industry, yet the city has hotels and lodges that helped accommodate the growing number of visitors. Several of the establishments, including Tahir Guest Palace Hotel, Dutse Royal Hotel and the Federal University Dutse Hotel, emerged during Lamido’s administration, when, according to accounts of his development initiatives, land was made available to investors at no cost to encourage the establishment of hotels and expand the city’s hospitality capacity. Other establishments, including B. Nakowa Hotel, Haitel and several smaller hotels and lodges, also emerged during the period. The strategy was simple but significant: government alone could not provide all the facilities required by a growing state capital, and private investors needed encouragement, access to land and an environment in which their businesses could thrive. The shopping centre, which reportedly served members of the President’s advance team and other visitors, was also established with support from Lamido’s administration, which reportedly provided the owner with land free of charge and facilitated dedicated electricity infrastructure, including a transformer and a special power line, to support business operations. For years, the complex has remained one of Dutse’s major shopping destinations, an attempt to create an ecosystem in which private businesses could grow and serve the needs of an expanding population.

Lamido’s development record, as recalled by his supporters, also extended to the social and religious needs of residents. The administration approved the establishment of Christian worship centres, creating room for churches such as Dunamis and Christ Embassy, among others, to operate in Jigawa State.

For a state capital with a growing and diverse population, such provisions were part of the broader responsibility of government to accommodate different communities and their needs. The argument is that development should not be measured exclusively by roads, airports and stadiums, but also by the opportunities created for businesses, religious communities, educational institutions and ordinary residents. The real significance of Tinubu’s visit to Dutse may ultimately lie beyond the political spectacle. It has reopened an important conversation about the continuity of governance, the preservation of public investments and what successive administrations have contributed to the foundations laid by their predecessors. Lamido governed Jigawa State from 2007 to 2015, and more than a decade after leaving office, the airport, stadium, roads, accommodation facilities, shopping complex and other institutions associated with his administration remain part of the infrastructure supporting the state’s public life. For his admirers, the presidential visit was an opportunity for history to make its own assessment, as nearly every major location associated with the President’s activities in Dutse carried the imprint of Lamido’s years in office — a powerful political talking point, particularly when the facilities are being used by a rival political party.

However, the larger lesson should not be lost in partisan exchanges. Public infrastructure belongs to the people, and successive governments deserve credit for maintaining, renovating and expanding inherited assets while adding new ones. But history must also preserve the identities of those who initiated and delivered important projects. The question that naturally follows is this: what comparable legacy will today’s political leaders leave behind for future generations? As the APC campaign banners come down, the presidential entourage departs and the political excitement eventually fades, Dutse will remain. Its airport will continue to receive visitors, its stadium will host future gatherings, its roads will carry commuters, and its hotels will accommodate guests, while its institutions will continue serving residents. And in the middle of that enduring landscape will remain the imprint of Sule Lamido. Perhaps that is the most compelling feature of his legacy: he is no longer in office, his party is no longer in power in Jigawa, yet the city continues to tell the story of what his administration built. The political banners may belong to today, but much of the concrete beneath them belongs to yesterday’s vision. That is why, in Dutse, the man who saw tomorrow is still part of today’s story.

•Yusuf can be reached at [email protected]