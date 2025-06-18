Lagos task force nabs 49 suspects during Victoria Island raids

Forty nine suspected criminals have been arrested by the police in different communities during raids in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

The suspected criminals were in the early hours of Wednesday arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement)

The spokesperson of the agency Gbadeyan Abdulraheem confirmed the arreat of the suspects in a statement, signed by him on Wednesday.

The Task Force’Director of Public Affairs said ” In a bold move to continually restore public safety and eliminate criminal activity, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has today again raided Victoria island and its environs targeting criminal hideouts and environmental infractions across the areas.

The operation which was led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, commenced during the wee hours of the day, around 1:00 a.m., and combed multiple hotspots identified through residents’ complaints and security intelligence.”

According to Gbadeyan , Locations covered included Maroko sandfill, Bonny camp area, Victoria island and its environs.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 48 males and 1 female suspect, significantly restoring order and public decency in affected areas that had been plagued by street urchins, hooligans, pickpockets, and other criminal elements.”

Speaking on the success of the initiative, CSP Akerele emphasized the Agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the environment throughout Lagos State.

The Task Force boss stated that ” Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law. We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos.”

CSP Akerele also disclosed that the ongoing initiative by the Agency to carry out routine enforcement across the nooks and crannies of the state at least thrice a week, focusing on known black spots, illegal occupations, and criminal enclaves will in no small way systematically stamp out lawlessness in the state

The 49 suspects apprehended have been duly charged to court in accordance with extant laws of the State Government.

The Lagos State Taskforce vows to promoting a serene, safer, and habitable Lagos for all residents.

