Oyo LG boss awards scholarship to late aide’s daughter, donates N1m

Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Asiwaju Akeem Olatunji, has announced a full tertiary education scholarship with hostel accommodation for the daughter of his late Personal Assistant, Sulaiman Olatunji, who passed away recently at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Olatunji also donated a sum of ₦1, 000 000 (one million naira) as a token to the bereaved family to aid their immediate needs.

The Chairman, who just returned from his trip from the holy land in Saudi Arabia following the completion of his 2025 Hajj, assured that the gesture was just to let the bereaved family know that they are not alone during this difficult time.

Olatunji made the donation announcement during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased on Wednesday, June 18, where he was accompanied by his two wives, PDP leaders in Oluyole LG, and other LG functionaries.

Oluyole LG government Councillors led by the Leader of the House, Hon. Taofeeq Azeez; Chief of Staff; PDP Chairman in Oluyole LG, Alhaji Mukaila Adegbola; Local Government Secretary; LG PDP Women Leader; and the Vice Chairman, Hon. Niyi Akorede were all present.

Speaking at the Muslim family House of the deceased, Olatunji recounted his personal efforts to save Sulaiman’s life while he battled illness, which included sponsoring medical treatment and organizing special prayer sessions.

He described the late Sulaiman as a loyal and hardworking aide who he trusted with everything he holds dearly, adding that his death was a painful reminder of the inevitability of God’s will.

“I did everything within my human capacity to save Sulaiman’s life. From hospital treatments from Adeoyo General Hospital to the University College Hospital (UCH) and also organizing prayer sessions, we hoped for his recovery. But at the end, we must accept that God’s will is unquestionable,” Olatunji said.

Explaining his reason for granting the scholarship to Sulaiman’s daughter, the LG boss emphasized that education is a sustainable and lasting legacy.

“If I decided to place her on salary now because I’m in government, how sustainable is that—especially after I’m out of office? I won’t be here forever. So, her education is the legacy I believe will not only secure her future but sustain the deceased daughter forever,” Olatunji stated.

He also urged the family to remain united and to uphold love and support for one another during this difficult time.

“In moments like this, the strength of family ties becomes paramount. No one should be left behind. Let love guide and hold this family together,” Olatunji advised.

The sermon at the condolence gathering was delivered by Alhaji Rabiu Akinkabi Bosere, Vice Chairman of the League of Imams and Alfas in Akorede LCDA.

He called on the extended family and well-wishers not to abandon the deceased’s wives and children, urging collective responsibility in preserving Sulaiman’s legacy.

In his response on behalf of the family, the deceased’s family head, Alhaji Olatunji Dauda, expressed deep gratitude to the Chairman.

“We sincerely appreciate your kindness, your efforts while our son was alive, and now this overwhelming support after his death. May God take you to greater heights in your career and political journey,” he prayed.

Olatunji, overwhelmed by the grief of losing his loyal aide, visited his graveside where special prayer was offered according to Islamic tenets.