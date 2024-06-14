Prominent Indigenes of Lagos State, under the aegis of De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, says it welcomes possible cabinet reshufflement that will make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration more versatile, urging him, however, to ensure that an indigene of the state is appointed as a minister with full portfolio and not a junior minister.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation made the call in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu on the occasion of recent celebrations of Democracy Day, signed by its president, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, and dated June 14, 2024, copy of which was made available to newsmen.

The group said that doing this would be a good step towards “cementing a better relationship with us as well as assuaging the feelings of the indigenes towards being alienated.”

“The IBILE people of Lagos State, through one of their social cultural organisations, De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, congratulate His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the recent celebrations of ‘Democracy Day’.

“We have received media reports about possible cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if true, we welcome any changes that will make his administration more versatile.

“It is, therefore, our wish to draw the attention of His Excellency to the wishes of most indigenes of Lagos state that indigenes from any IBILE division so appointed by you as a minister be given a substantive and full portfolio, not a junior’ minister. This will be a good step towards cementing a better relationship with us as well as assuaging the feelings of the indigenes towards being alienated,” the group of natives said.

De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, however, prayed that God should grant President Tinubu the energy and wisdom filled with grace to always do the right thing for the country and the state "by giving Lagos State the ministerial slot that she deserves."

This was just as the group of natives affirmed that the great strength of Lagos State remained "the unity and understanding that had been its hallmark that bonded the indigenes together during the colonial administration before and after Amalgamation in 1914."

“We pray for His Excellency for the energy and wisdom filled with grace of God to always do the right thing, with practical steps by giving Lagos State the Ministerial slot that she deserves.

“The great strength of Lagos State is the unity and understanding that had been its hallmark that bonded the indigenes together during the colonial administration before and after Amalgamation in 1914,” De Renaissance Patriots Foundation said.

