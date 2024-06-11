THE Lagos State Government will subject the Draft Report on the Review of Badagry Master Plan(2022-2024) to public scrutiny, from Wednesday 19th June to Friday 26th July 2024, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, has disclosed.

Sotire, while disclosing this in a statement at weekend, said that the 28-day public inspection of the Draft Plan across various centres, mainly within the Badagry division of Lagos State, would allow stakeholders to review its proposals and make relevant comments to further enrich the Plan.

The permanent secretary stated that subjecting the draft report to public scrutiny was part of the acclaimed process of preparing an inclusive plan, which is also in tandem with the State’s culture of citizen’s participation in the preparation of physical development plans.

The inspection venues, which are 13 in all, include the Local Government/Local Council Development Area Secretariats within the Badagry division of the state, local planning offices within the division, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Secretariat, Alausa and the headquarters of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority ( LASPPPA) at GRA, Ikeja.

“It is worthy of note that to ramp up public participation in the plan preparation process, the 28-Day public inspection of the Draft Report on the Review of Badagry Master Plan(2022-2042) will be followed by a final stakeholders meeting at 9am on Thursday 8th August, 2024 at LASU Main Auditorium, Ojo,” he added.

According to Sotire, the aim of the master plan, which is going through a review upon its expiration after being operative for 20 years, is to harness the special characteristics and environmental sustainability of the plan area to engender sustainable future growth and socio-economic development of Lagos State as the preferred investment destination in sub-Saharan Africa.

