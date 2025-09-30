Lagos: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling four-year-old

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced Femi Ayoade, a 22-year-old graduate, to life imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl inside a tricycle.

Justice Abiola Soladoye delivered the judgment, stating that the prosecution had proven the one-count charge of defilement beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge described Ayoade as a criminally audacious man who shamelessly turned a child’s vagina into a playground.

“The prosecution has successfully presented compelling evidence against the defendant.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby found guilty of the charge of defilement and is sentenced to life imprisonment,” Justice Soladoye ruled.

The judge further ordered that the convict’s name be entered into the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

The State Counsel, Mrs Olufunke Alebiosu, presented the survivor and her father as key witnesses.

The convict committed the offence in September 2021 at No. 19, Milestone Close, Infinity Estate, Skido Bus Stop, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

