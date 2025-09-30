Crime & Court

Lagos: Court sentences man to life imprisonment for defiling four-year-old

Francis Iwuchukwu
Federal High Court in Lagos sentence two over fraud, Chief Magistrates’ Court frees accused herdsmen Man arraigned in Court Man arraigned in Ogun Court, Court reminds eight over SDP national secretariat, my N27000 from my ex-husband court girl sentenced to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to death in Kano, Kaola remanded in prison, Court dissolves marriage husband’s house court jail man over attempetd assault on underage twins, court, Chinese Ponzi-terrorism scheme

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced Femi Ayoade, a 22-year-old graduate, to life imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl inside a tricycle.

Justice Abiola Soladoye delivered the judgment, stating that the prosecution had proven the one-count charge of defilement beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge described Ayoade as a criminally audacious man who shamelessly turned a child’s vagina into a playground.

“The prosecution has successfully presented compelling evidence against the defendant.

“Consequently, the defendant is hereby found guilty of the charge of defilement and is sentenced to life imprisonment,” Justice Soladoye ruled.

The judge further ordered that the convict’s name be entered into the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

The State Counsel, Mrs Olufunke Alebiosu, presented the survivor and her father as key witnesses.

The convict committed the offence in September 2021 at No. 19, Milestone Close, Infinity Estate, Skido Bus Stop, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article This youth-led Initiative is returning students to classrooms through free school sandals in Kwara
Next Article SON unveils fraud control management system to tackle corruption in Nigeria

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×