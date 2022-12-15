Labour Party campaign council sets up 11-member conflict resolution committee

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) has inaugurated a security, peace and conflict resolution committee to handle all conflicts in the party, Chief Spokesman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has said.

At a briefing in Abuja, Tanko said the failure of the party to set up relevant committees to address the issues ahead of the 2023 campaign has informed the LPPCC to wade into the matter and set up a committee to handle the matter amicably.

Tanko said: “You are quite aware of the recent media reports regarding the issues that led to the relieving of our Youth leader, Comrade Anslem Eragbe, the purported sacking of Dr Doyin Okupe, DG campaign organisation and our former Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Arabambi of his duties and the subsequent suspension of the Ogun state’s executives of the party.

“You will also recall that the National Executive Committee (NWC) had in a communique issued after its meeting announced the aforementioned actions and promised to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the activities of the Ogun State’s EXCO and recommend to the NWC the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken against the Labour Party executives in Ogun.”

The spokesman said the NWC has rather than set up a disciplinary Committee, to look into only the case of Ogun State exco, deemed wise to constitute Labour Party Security, Peace and Conflict Resolution (LPSPCRC) Committee to handle that and every other matter that has to do with grievances and mischief within the party.

“This committee of eleven eminent members are to be headed by Chief Friday Toyin Ibadin as Chairman while Kenneth Okoronkwo would serve as secretary to the committee.”

According to Tanko, the committee has been saddled with one term of reference which is “to reconcile all aggrieved members with the aim of a common front to win the 2023 general elections and Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed becoming the President and Vice President of Nigeria.





“This is the update arising from the last decision of the NWC regarding the suspension of the Ogun State’s exco and the sacking of the former Acting Publicity Secretary of the party and we feel it is necessary to believe you as partners in the quest of requesting Nigeria.

“It is our sincere hope that all concerned will respect this peaceful reconciliation call and join hands with the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed in taking back Nigeria for the Nigerian people.

“That the Labour Party is one big family and the fastest growing political party in Africa and as such minor internal conflicts and misunderstanding such as witnessed in recent past cannot be ruled out.

“The purpose of this committee, therefore, is to ensure the peaceful resolutions of all the grievances and further strengthen and promote the unity of our great party towards achieving the goals and tasks ahead of us come 2023,” Tanko stated.