Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has sponsored five bills within six months in office to strengthen the nation’s financial sector and advance use of technology in agriculture to enhance food productivity and security in the country.

The chief of staff to the Senator, Alhaji Suleiman Tunji Buhari, stated on Monday while featuring on a radio programme, designed to give account of stewardship to the constituents of the legislator within his six months in office.

The bills, according to the aide, included National Food Reserve Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to develop the agricultural sector by ensuring national food security and income through marketing and storage services, Donkey Slaughter Regulation and Export Certificate Bill, 2023 and National Agricultural Land Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Others were Cassava Flour (Mandatory Inclusion into Flour Production) Bill, 2023 which seeks to provide a legal and regulatory framework for the mandatory inclusion of cassava flour into edible flour production in Nigeria and Electronics Transaction Bill 2023, which aims at offering legal and regulatory framework for conducting transactions using electronic or related media.

Buhari explained that the Senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, was passionate about the agriculture sector with its contribution of 23 per cent to the GDP of the country in the third quarter of 2023.

The politician noted that the sector could become the backbone of the nation’s economy if it is adequately harnessed with the right technology.

Buhari also disclosed that over 2,000 solar power street lights were installed across the 52 wards of Kwara Central senatorial district, while two solar powered motorized boreholes were provided at Kankatu, Ibagun Ward of Ilorin East and Jato Community in Ifesowapo of Ilorin South Local Government.

“Over 2,000 solar power street lights have been distributed across the 52 wards of the senatorial district. There is no ward of the four LGAs that don’t have the solar panels. The essence is to enhance security in the respective localities. Others were distributed to major assemblies to enhance social interactions.

“Two 3-1 solar powered boreholes were distributed, especially in Ilorin East and South Local Government Areas, while others are ongoing”, he added.

As part of measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy from fuel, Buhari said Senator Saliu Mustapha rolled out palliatives to complement the Kwara State Government’s efforts to reduce the hardship amongst residents of the state with the provision of 10,000 bags of rice and 2,800 live chickens for Christian brethren, less privileged in the society, party faithful and communities for them to have a joyous celebration during the festive period.

“Having realized the tough times the people are facing as a result of subsidy removal from PMS, the distinguished Senator decided to support the efforts of Governor AbdulAbdulRazaq-led administration by providing multimillion Naira Palliative support, which comprises thousands of bags of rice, chickens and other food items for the constituents.

“Apart from these items, he also provided cash donations to some individuals and less privileged individuals to enable them have a joyous festive period”, Buhari said.

The Senator’s aide also said that Senator Mustapha had approved the procurement and distribution of 1000 JAMB forms, 500 WAEC and NECO forms to orphans and indigents preparatory to grant scholarships to best performing students among them.

