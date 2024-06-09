The Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board on Sunday informed that the investigation carried out by Saudi Arabian authorities on the cause of the death of one of its pilgrims revealed that the pilgrim committed suicide in Madina.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the board, Abdulsalam AbdulKabir, adding that another pilgrim from the state also died in Madina.

According to the release, Hajia Hawawu died as a result of what the Saudi authorities found to be “an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina”.

Related Posts No Content Available

It further stated that the other pilgrim who died in Madina, Saliu Mohammed, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill.

While expressing regrets over the demise of the two pilgrims from the state, which it described as “sad events”, the board pilgrims’ board stated that it submitted totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allah in all affairs.

It then sent its profound condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed that Allah grant them comfort and forgive the deceased.

“Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board sends heartfelt commiserations to the families of two of our pilgrims who returned to their Lord in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

“Saliu Mohammed, who arrived with Batch 3 of the state contingent, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill; while Hajia Hawawu Mohammed (Batch 9) also died following what Saudi authorities have investigated and found to be an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.

“The pilgrims’ board deeply regrets these sad events but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allaah in all affairs.

“The board sends profound condolences to their families and asks Allaah to grant them comfort and forgive the deceased,” the release reads.

The death of the two Kwara pilgrims brought the number of Nigerian pilgrims who had died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ahead of this year’s Hajj, which commences on Friday this week.

Two pilgrims from Kebbi State, Hajiya Tawalkatu Busare Alako, popularly known as Maman Biyu, was the first to die on May 25 in Makkah a few days after arriving at the holy city from Madina, while barely 24 hours after Alhaji Muhammad Suleman died in Makkah.

A Lagos State pilgrim, 68-year-old Oloshogbo Isiaka Idris, died on Tuesday, May 28 also in Makkah, after returning from the Grand Mosque, where he went to perform tawaf (circumambulation) as part of Umrah (lesser Hajj).

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE