Tragedy has reportedly occurred in one of the lecture halls of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, when a 100 level student of the institution, Aminat Tajudeen, died while receiving a lecture.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the incident happened around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, when she suddenly slumped.

It was learnt that she had just collected her matriculation gown for the matriculation ceremony scheduled for Thursday (today) and returned to class when the incident happened.

A senior staff of the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity on the issue, said the late Aminat was rushed to the school clinic after she suddenly slumped during a lecture.

She was later taken to the Muslim cemetery, Osere, for her Janazah and burial.

While speaking at her burial, the deceased’s father said, “She showed no sign or symptom of any sickness. We had quite a lengthy discussion on several issues before I escorted her to get a cab to the school”.

Related News No Content Available

When contacted on Thursday evening, the college PRO, Mrs. Abibat Zubair, who confirmed the incident, said that she was a student of Music/Yoruba, adding that she was mourned by the college and students during the matriculation ceremony.

“The Provost visited the parents yesterday to sympathize with them and also mourned her today during the matriculation ceremony together with other students”, she said.