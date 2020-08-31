Kogi guber: Supreme Court dismisses Wada’s appeal

The Supreme Court has just dismissed an appeal brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada challenging the victory of Yahaya Bello in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Kogi State.

A seven-man panel of Justices of the apex court presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad said in the judgement delivered by Justice Mary Uwani Aba’aji that the appellants failed to prove the allegations of electoral malpractices.

The apex court then upheld the concurrent decisions of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

The court had last week when parties in the appeal adopted their briefs, slated today to deliver its judgment in the appeal and that of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti challenging Yahaya Bello’s election.

The court is about delivering its judgment in the appeal filed by Natasha Akpotoli and her party against Yahaya Bello

Details later…

