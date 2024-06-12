The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the policies and programs of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication, gave the assurance at a Democracy Day program organized by Kogi youths on Wednesday at Government House Lokoja, tagged: “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Fanwo noted that the program was put together to celebrate President Tinubu’s unprecedented achievements and consolidation of democracy for the betterment of Nigeria.

“We have come together to celebrate our 25 years of uninterrupted, unbroken, and unblemished democratic dispensation.

“This year’s democracy day celebration is iconic because this is the first time in the history of our nation we are having an activist and a democrat as President who fought relentlessly for the realization of the nation’s democracy from the military.

“I want other States to follow the template of Kogi State under the leadership of Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo; we are fully behind Mr. President.

“Gov Ahmed Ododo and the entire people of Kogi State are supporting all the reforms, programs, and developmental policies of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We, therefore, implore all our youths and the entire Nigerians to support Mr. President to embrace unity and reforms. Though it is always difficult at the beginning, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Fanwo said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s economy was in shambles and in a comatose state when Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership, assuring that the President’s reforms had started yielding positive results.

He commended the President for his laudable reforms and infrastructural development in all sectors of the economy, including security, agriculture, education, youth, and women empowerment, among others.

Fanwo added: “We now have a President who has come to change the narrative, a man that understands good governance, and therefore he deserves our unflinching support.

“Our Governor is fully and solidly behind Mr. President and by extension the entire people of Kogi, to implement all his programs and policies in Kogi State.”

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Monday Anyebe, said the program was meant to celebrate the tremendous achievements of Gov. Ododo and President Tinubu’s administrations.

Anyebe also promised the determination and commitment of Kogi youths to continue to rally support for Ododo and Tinubu’s programs and policies for the development of the nation.

“The President and our governor are doing tremendously well in security, education, healthcare, and infrastructural development, and we are assuring them of our support,” Anyebe said.

On his part, Oladele John-Nihi, the Special Adviser to Kogi Governor on Youths and Students’ Matters, commended President Tinubu for taking remarkable steps to strengthen democracy and improve the lives of Nigerians.

“In Kogi, we have witnessed the positive impacts of President Tinubu’s leadership; his support has been instrumental to our governor’s achievements, including the successful rescue of kidnapped Kogi students and various infrastructural development and empowerment programs for youths and students of Kogi State, among others,” John-Nihi said.