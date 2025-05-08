KASU students decry ASUU strike, seek state govt’s intervention

A group of students under the auspices of Concerned Kaduna State Students, says the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU), is unnecessary.

In a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna by the group’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Yunus Haruna, the students expressed disappointment over the support of other Students’ leaders for the strike.

Haruna decried that the students’ leaders were being used by some agents against their lecturers who were fighting for the collective good of members and students.

“The KASU-ASUU strike is unnecessary.

“However, the decision to embark on the strike was reached after exhausting all industrial options and the failure of the government to honor agreements,”he said.

Haruna said the agreements not honoured by the government included the non-payment of withheld salaries from May to September 2022.

Others included the non-payment of earned academic allowances from 2016 to date, promotion arrears, and pension funds from 2009 to 2019.

“Other issues included non-payment of group life assurance and violation of university autonomy, among others,” he said.

Haruna urged the government to immediately address the contentious issues.

He also called on the civil societies to prevail on Gov. Uba Sani to address the crisis, prioritise the welfare of the lecturers and the academic future of the students.

“Education is a social right, not a privilege, so addressing the lecturers’ legitimate demands is necessary for the future of Kaduna.

“The integrity of the educational institutions must be protected and the government should prioritise quality education and the welfare of university lecturers,” he said.