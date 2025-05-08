Kanu’s broadcast led to Gulak’s killing, others – Witness tells Court

A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, told a Federal High Court in Abuja that, Kanu’s broadcast led to the killing of a former Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, and others.

In a recorded session played before the trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho, the prosecution witness, an official of the Department of State Services (DSS), led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, alleged that Kanu’s broadcast in which he ordered followers to “deal with” anyone violating his sit-at-home directive directly preceded the murder of Gulak on May 30, 2021.

The witness, the second so far called by the prosecution said, he was part of the DSS’ team that investigated the complaint made against Kanu by the then Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and that, the defendant’s broadcast also led to the killing of a retired judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji and an intending military couple, Sergeant Audu Lucas, Private Glory Matthew.

The witness said Kanu, in one of his broadcasts, ordered his followers to enforce a sit-in at home in all South-Eastern states, and as a result, many people who went out of their houses on that day were killed.

He said investigation revealed that Sergeant Lucas and Private Matthew were not only killed by those who were enforcing Kanu’s sit-at-home order, but they were also beheaded.

The witness said investigation also revealed that before killing Gulak, those enforcing the sit at home directive by Kanu, blamed him (Gulak) for coming out on a day their leader asked people not to go out of their homes.

Kanu, however, denied responsibility for the violence, insisting that, his movement is non-violent and that IPOB cannot be involved in any criminality.

He admitted operating a radio programme but denied that his broadcasts led to killings in Lagos during the EndSARS protests, arguing that Lagos is not within the Biafran territory.

The prosecution’s witness, codenamed PWBBB, claimed that, the video evidence linked Kanu to violent acts, including the burning of police stations and the beheading of officers in Lagos.

Kanu said he was not directly involved in the day-to-day running of both organisations (IPOB and ESN), which he said were managed by their states’ coordinators.

The defendant also said, in the video, that he made broadcast in respect of the EndSARS protest and other broadcasts on Radio Biafra.

Kanu, who said he facilitated the establishment of ESN, explained that the organisation was necessitated by the killings of the people of the South East and faulted the invasion of his house by armed soldiers, which he said accounted for why he left the country for fear of being killed.

He argued that the invasion was unnecessary and also faulted the manner he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

He said the protest in Lagos during the EndSARS protest was outside the Biafran territory and that the destruction witnessed during the protest could not have been due to his broadcast.

Kanu said he does not have authority over his members, adding that if he had authority over them he would not have subscribed to referendum, he would have just pronounced Biafra into existence.

In the video, Kanu denied that IPOB is responsible for the violent attacks in some parts of the south east and the killings witnessed, adding that “IPOB is a peaceful movement. The IPOB is a non-violent movement.”

Defense counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, objected to the admissibility of the video, requesting time to consult further.

Following agreement by lawyers in the matter, Justice James Omotosho adjourned till May 14, 21 and 22, 2025 for further hearing.

