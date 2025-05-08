I’ll continue empowering traditional institutions – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Thursday disclosed that the 2025 budget includes funding for the procurement of vehicles for traditional rulers. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that royal fathers who have not previously benefited from the empowerment programme now have their turn.

The Speaker made this known in Abuja on Thursday while presenting vehicles to four monarchs: Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Muhammad Danyaya; Esu Karu, Luka Panya Baba; and Kur Jibu Bali, Alhaji Abubakar Mahmoud.

According to a statement released by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, and made available to Parliamentary Correspondents, Hon. Abbas assured that the legacy he hopes to leave for the next Assembly is to ensure that: “Every year, a provision will be made for vehicles and other support for our traditional rulers.”

Reiterating his commitment to strengthening traditional institutions across the country, he acknowledged the vital roles royal fathers play in fostering peace and unity in Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas, who described the 10th House as a dependable ally of the traditional system, affirmed that he would continue to lead efforts in recognising and empowering traditional rulers.

He recently distributed vehicles to traditional rulers in the North-West (Kaduna), as well as to kings in the South-West, South-South, and South-East regions (Lagos).

Addressing the monarchs, the Speaker noted that the empowerment of traditional rulers did not begin recently. He mentioned that the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Emir of Zazzau, the Emir of Gwandu, the Obi of Onitsha, and two other traditional rulers in Katsina State had previously benefited from his empowerment programme.

Speaker Abbas said it was a moment of pride “not only for me as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly but for all members of the House, who have continued to hold Nigeria’s traditional institutions in high esteem.”

He added that the 10th House, in its Legislative Agenda, “prioritised the issue of creating constitutional roles for the traditional institutions,” which led to the establishment of a Committee on Traditional Institutions “for the first time in the history of the Parliament.”

The Speaker stated: “As you are all aware, I am also part of you. I come from the same system. I understand and appreciate, over the years, the progressive decline in the support given to traditional institutions in Nigeria. That is why I said, ‘Charity begins at home.’ Before I seek support from others for the traditional institutions, I must initiate something myself, so others can see and emulate. This informed my decision in the first year of my Speakership to knock on the doors of some prominent Emirs and Chiefs in the country.”

Describing members of the House as “dependable allies” of traditional rulers, the Speaker said the presentation was “a symbolic gift” to motivate the monarchs to continue fostering peace and stability in their communities.

He further confirmed that a similar provision has been made in the 2025 budget, allowing royal fathers who have not yet benefitted from the initiative to do so.

“It is a legacy we wish to leave for the next Assembly,” Speaker Abbas said, adding, “Every year, a provision will be made for vehicles and other forms of support for our traditional rulers.”

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers for “being fathers to all of us,” and assured them that the House “is and will continue to be your ally.”

Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Etsu Nupe said the traditional rulers were “short of words to express our profound gratitude” to the Speaker.

He noted that the traditional institution had taken note of Hon. Abbas Tajudeen’s consistent support for the traditional system since assuming office as Speaker.

The Etsu Nupe pointed out that traditional institutions serve to support governance at the federal, state, and local levels. He recalled the now-defunct native authorities as an example of their historic contributions.

He concluded that the Speaker’s gesture would significantly enhance their effectiveness, particularly by improving their mobility within their respective domains and across the country.

