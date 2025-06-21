Kaduna task force recovers arms, nabs 398 suspects

The Special Task Force established by Governor Senator Uba Sani to combat gang activities and phone snatching in Kaduna State has recovered arms and apprehended 398 suspects across various locations.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Hassan Mansir, disclosed that the swift and targeted raids, driven by credible intelligence, also prompted many criminals to flee Kaduna State out of fear of arrest.

The statement further revealed that within the first nine days of operations, the Task Force arrested one Mathew Adamu who is a notorious criminal known for terrorizing communities.

According to the statement, the Task Force comprises the Nigeria Police Force as the lead agency, alongside the military, DSS, Civil Defence, Nigeria Immigration, the Correctional Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Nigeria Customs, including the Kaduna State Vigilante Service(KADVIS).

The PPRO revealed that a locally made pistol was recovered from one Adamu Umar, a well-known drug dealer, whose case will be referred to NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement further said that the operation resulted in the recovery of various dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and 29 stolen mobile handsets, some of which have been returned to their rightful owners following proper identification and verification.

DSP Mansir explained that the operation was launched in response to the increase in urban crime, including violent attacks, phone snatching, and the rise of gangsterism.

He recalled that during the inauguration of the Special Joint Task Force on Community Policing and Drug Control, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe emphasized the administration’s commitment to public safety and crime prevention, lamenting that “Kaduna City will not become a haven for gangsters.”

“The situation we have found ourselves in, although regrettable, can be surmounted with diligence, dedication, and commitment from all relevant stakeholders and community members,’’ she said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE