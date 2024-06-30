Some residents of Tsohon Damishi village of Chikun local government area of Kaduna have sought the intervention of Kaduna governor Uba Sani to halt the activities of land grabbers in the community.

Speaking on behalf of the victims to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, a resident Mr.Samuel Owoyale said every day resident have been harassed by unknown persons.

According to him, the appeal became necessary following the invasion of the said plots of land and the erection of pillars on their lands.

Mr Omoyale said it has become imperative to put an end to the reckless abuse of human rights by purported land grabbers that has resulted in the threat of public peace on different occasions in the community.

Citing an example with his wife Mrs. Sambisi Owoyale, he said she bought plots of land, and a confirmation letter was signed by the Galadima Gbagi on 24 June 2014, saying, “in a letter dated the same date, he wrote to the General Manager of Kaduna State Urban and Property Development Agency (KADSUPDA) for permission to develop it.

He added that they commenced the certification of the land from Kaduna State Geographical Information Service, KADGIS with file number 93157 with assurance that the certification is advancing in progress.

However, he said to their chagrin, unchecked activities of land grabbers in the area have become worrisome to some of them as they’re parading themselves as an official of Kaduna State Geographical Information Service, KADGIS without any approval or documents showing they are authentic and are selling off not only his land but others in the vicinity.

He lamented that the situation is pitiable because the purpose of the land is to build a school there that will benefit the Tsohon Damishi community but some people are trying to frustrate it.

Investigation revealed that there have been several reports of land grabbers and some fraudulent citizens impersonating KADGIS, carrying out all manner of illegal activities, adding that any group or person without real approval documents from KADGIS.

However, the new Director General of KADGIS Bashir Garba Ibrahim had vowed to be working tirelessly round the clock to curtail the activities of these fraudsters.

Finding He assured that management is putting in place means to differentiate the KADGIS staff from these fraudsters to checkmate the cases of land grabbing in the state.