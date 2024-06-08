Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has affirmed Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the next Olubadan of Ibadan land.

Makinde made this affirmation during the farewell ceremony held for the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, on Saturday, at the Obafemi Awolowo Liberty Stadium, Oke Ado, Ibadan, the state capital.

Speaking, Makinde acknowledged receiving the nomination by the Olubadan in council of Olakulehin as next Olubadan, which he had accepted.

The governor maintained that he would perform the enthronement of the next Olubadan as soon as Olakulehin is confirmed strong for the coronation.

Makinde who eulogized the departed king as ever vibrant and participatory, noted that the state had succeeded in amending the chieftaincy Law last May through the House of Assembly, which empowers the state governor to officiate the enthronement of monarchs.

Makinde said: “I have seen the recommendation of Olubadan in council and I have accepted it, and we will as soon as Oba Olakulehin is medically fit, he will be enthroned because due process has been followed.

“Myself and the House of Assembly on 26th Friday May 2023, we amended the chieftaincy law of Oyo state, so that the governor will not need to meet with the council of chiefs for amendment of declaration of the traditional rulers and myself and the late Olubadan, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun we amended the Ibadan chieftaincy declaration.

“Those who don’t want us to celebrate Baba, Late Olubadan we’re the one that sent the rain.”

Earlier, the secretary to the state government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo described the late Olubadan as dedicated, and most intelligent personality in his days.

Earlier, a former Oyo South senator, Kola Balogun credited the Seyi Makinde led appreciation for honouring his family and his late elder brother.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE