Prominent businessman and good governance advocate, Engr. Henrich Bankole Akomolafe, has called on Nigerian leaders and stakeholders to ensure that democracy is not merely desired or recognised in name only but duly practiced in the country.

The technocrat who took part in the 2023 polls as House of Representatives candidate in Ekiti State lamented that “Nigeria has yet to get it right with its democratic processes, as evidenced by the numerous outcries during the 2023 polls.”

In a statement released on Wednesday through his media office, he called for credibility, legality in election matters, accountability, and the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

According to him, “It is unfortunate that the national problems comprising hunger, poverty, and poor electricity that I heard of as a child still persist 30 years later.

“This is a clear indication that our leaders have failed to uphold the true essence of democracy, which is to serve the people and address their pressing needs.”

Akomolafe reminded political leaders that “politics is expected to be a service to the people, and urged Nigerian politicians to be more concerned about etching their names in history by delivering the dividends of democracy rather than pursuing selfish interests.”

He added, “I implore our leaders to prioritise the well-being of the Nigerian people and work towards creating a society where every citizen can enjoy the fruits of true democracy.

“I call upon Nigerians to continue believing in the democratic system, hold their leaders accountable, and avoid selling their birthrights for the proverbial pot of porridge.”

He emphasised that no other form of government beats democracy, and it is the responsibility of the people to uphold and protect it.

