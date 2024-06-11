Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has warned of the threat posed by the lack of opposition in the country to unite and dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

In a message issued on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, he also blamed the ruling party for the current gloom pervading the country.

Noting that democracy is worthy of celebration and commendation must go to the people of the country, the

candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election congratulated the political class for having embraced the rectitude of nurturing a democracy, as well as civil society.

He said that it is important that all stakeholders continue to do their bit to ensure the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

However, he said democracy is not yet virile if it continually fails to deliver the promises of prosperity and liberty to the people.

Atiku stated: “However, the past nine years has thrown up a regime of extreme hardship manifested in excruciating poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity upon our people.

“Sadly, the ruling All Progressives Congress is to blame for bringing forth this dawn of gloom.

“But the opposition political parties are even more guilty than the ruling party for the seeming lack of capacity to come together and galvanize a coalition that will retire the ruling party and articulate a plan of good governance that will earn the conviction of Nigerians.

“Today, the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence is the major threat to our democracy. The earlier they realise that the fortunes of Nigeria lie in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for our country and the people.”

The former vice president observed that the secondary purpose of declaring every June 12 as Democracy Day in the country is to commemorate the history of our long journey of becoming a stable democratic country.

He added: “Truth be told, there’s no substitute for democracy as a form of government.

“Whereas our current democratic dispensation is a quarter of a century old, it will not be out of place to pay tributes to the sacrifices made by many patriots, chiefly among them Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Alfred Rewane, among many others.

“The historical timeline of the struggle that birthed this democracy is abundant with a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships of that era to flush away the vestiges of military and dictatorial governance in order to return power to the people.

“It is commendable that for 25 years, we have witnessed an uninterrupted season of electoral politics. It is an unprecedented epoch in our history.”

In its statement to mark the occasion, the PDP national leadership also berated the APC administrations since 2015 for “desecrating” the democratic principles, legacies and values which the late Chief MKO Abiola laboured and died for.

It made the assertion in a statement signed by its national spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, in which the main opposition party charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day to speak against “the anti-democratic tendencies of the insensitive APC which is asphyxiating, inflicting hardship, trampling on the Will and rights of the citizens and seeking to foist a totalitarian system on our nation.”

The party added: “It is distressing that our nation is observing Democracy Day under a system that relishes in brazen violation of the Constitution, election rigging, stifling and manipulation of opposition, muzzling of dissenting voices; undermining the judicial system and other democracy institutions in desperation to turn Nigeria into a one-party State.

“More disquieting is that all the progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in entrenching democratic practice in Nigeria have been reversed by the APC administrations.

“Nigerians can recall with nostalgia the glorious days of the PDP at the return of Democracy in 1999 to 2015, which period witnessed the expansion of democracy practice and dividend; notably the conduct of free and fair elections; adherence to the Rule of Law and Principle of Separation of Powers, economic transformation resulting in Nigeria becoming a preferred foreign investment destination in the world.

“Also, the PDP government through its privatization and commercialization policy liberalized the economy and the consequential improvement in the fortune of Nigeria citizens.

“Democracy is all about the supremacy of the will of the people, the Rule of Law and the pursuit of the security and wellbeing of citizens. “These ideals have been completely violated by the APC administrations which leaders have no respect for public opinion but delight in burdening the people through multiple taxes and looting of treasury to finance their luxury appetite while subjecting other Nigerians to a life of fear, uncertainty, despondency and abject poverty.

“It is saddening that instead of celebrating freedom and good governance; the very essence of democracy which Chief MKO Abiola stood for; Nigerians are in anguish over the exploitive, ill-implemented anti-people policies and programmes of the APC which have weaponized poverty in the country.

“The increase in fuel price and hike in electricity tariff with no corresponding tangible policy or programme directed towards the welfare of the people further show the anti-people stance of the APC administrations. “Today, under the APC, prices of food, medicines, and other essential commodities increase uncontrollably and are soaring beyond reach.

“Is it not provocative that while APC leaders are relishing in opulence, other Nigerians cannot afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life?

“The recent opening of the N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Ibrahim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a country of collapsing infrastructure; with an over 40% unemployment rate; where millions of citizens are literally starving; and where our schools and hospitals lack the basic operation equipment and tools, is only a glimpse into the insensitivity, arrogance, impunity and reckless misdirection of resources that pervade the APC administrations.”

The PDP urged President Tinubu to use the occasion of Democracy Day to have a deep reflection on the state of the nation under his watch, especially given the growing public agitation over hunger and the high cost of living in the country.

The party reminded the president that “there is destitution in the land and that the reaction of hungry people is better imagined.”

It further stated: “Mr President should, in keeping with democratic tenets, listen to Nigerians and review policies that are suffocating life in the country.”

The PDP nevertheless saluted Nigerians for their belief in democracy and urged them not to be discouraged by the failures of the APC administrations since 2015.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE