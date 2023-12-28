Jigawa state emerged as the best and won awards in four sectors of Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) a World Bank support project.

This followed the state government’s release of the total sum of N1.2 billion as a counterpart to and subsequent implementation of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) by Governor Umar Namadi’s led administration.

Receiving four different best performance awards of the year 2023 on the projects, Namadi attributed the success to tireless efforts by the members of the technical committee in the line ministries of environment, agriculture and water resources.

Governor Namadi explained that the present administration would do everything possible to improve socio-economic lives of the people in the state.

According to him “we are ever ready to make any fruitful investment in every sector to prove human capital development to produce and maintain productive youth and have a good future.

“We have seen reasons to release the sum of N1.2 billion as a counterpart to ACReSAL in the year 2023 as the project would made laudable to the social and economic lives of our people in both urban and rural areas.”

He then commended the committee and assured more support to any project that will help in improving the life of the Jigawa people.

Presenting the award to governor, the ACReSAL the commissioner of environment, Dr Nura Muhammad Dandoka said Jigawa clinched the best position in two areas as well as second in another two areas.

According to him, the two areas that Jigawa emerged best include transparency and Integrity and the release of a counterpart to the ACReSAL project, while in other areas of project implementation and a high number of registered associations that benefited from the project.

He then commended Governor Namadi for his concern and support the project, particularly, in the increase of counterpart from N200 million to N1.2 billion.

