Many countries with prominent educational institutions recognize the importance of having loved ones nearby while studying.

They have introduced dependent visa programs that allow international students to bring their family members. Here are ten countries that still permit dependents:

USA Canada Germany Australia Austria Malta Japan China Denmark Finland

USA The United States, with its multicultural environment and vast career opportunities, allows international students to bring their spouses and unmarried children under 21 through F-2 visas. Requirements vary by institution and course. More details can be found here. Before applying, thoroughly research the course, institution, and country, and consult the respective country’s embassy for accurate information.

Canada

Canada is a top choice for students who want to stay close to their families while studying, despite the high cost. The country’s immigration policies facilitate bringing in spouses and children, and dependents can work full-time under certain conditions. Required documents include a visa application form, proof of relationship, a letter of acceptance, financial proof, language proficiency, medical examination, and a police clearance certificate. More details are available here.

Germany

Germany offers a family reunion visa for family members of international students, allowing them to reside temporarily or permanently based on the student’s course duration. Dependents can also work. Requirements include the sponsor’s valid residence permit, sufficient living space, adequate health insurance, financial security, German language skills, and age declaration for students and spouses. Learn more here.

Australia

Australia allows foreign students to apply for dependent visas alongside their own. Immediate family members, including spouses and children under 18, can join students. Dependent partners may have unrestricted work rights, and dependent children can attend school. More information is available here.

Austria

Austria offers the opportunity to learn multiple languages while studying. Family members can join students by applying for residence permits and visas. Proof of sufficient funds and being over 21 years old (for married couples) are required. More details can be found here.

Malta

Malta, an English-speaking country in southern Europe, provides high-quality education and has become a popular destination for international students. The Malta Family visa includes the spouse family visa, child family visa, and dependent family visa. Eligibility criteria include relationship proof, financial requirements, health insurance, proof of accommodation, and more. More information can be found here.

Japan

Japan is a safe and affordable country for international students, and it also allows them to bring family members. A dependent visa is required for each family member, with eligibility restricted to spouses and children. Applications can be made through an overseas Japanese embassy or via a Certificate of Eligibility at an immigration bureau in Japan. Detailed requirements are available here.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: How two dogs satisfy my s*xual urge, Lady narrates

China

China, known for its rich culture and technological advancements, offers international students the chance to bring their families through S1 or S2 visas. The S1 visa is for long-term stays and can be extended, while the S2 visa is for short-term visits. More information can be accessed here.

Denmark

Denmark, a safe and low-crime country, respects family bonding for international students. The Student Dependent visa allows spouses and children under 18 to join students. English proficiency tests are not required for students and their dependents. More information is available here.

Finland

Finland is another forward-thinking country that supports the family life of international students. The D visa grants 100 days of residency before obtaining an actual residence permit. Bringing a spouse is easier than applying together, and the spouse’s residence permit takes around seven months to process. Financial stability is necessary to support dependents. For more information, visit here.