As part of efforts geared towards sustainable peace and unity in the administration of the market leaders council in the state, the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has ordered Alhaja Saratu Aduke and Princess Afolashade Abeo to each stop identifying themselves as the Iyaloja-General of the state.

The state Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperative, Otunba Ademola Ojo who conveyed the governor’s message to expanded stakeholders of the market leaders council on Friday equally told the duo to refrain from parading themselves as such pending when a final resolution would be reached and a name officially announced by the government.

The commissioner assured that the order was in line with the governor’s vision for sustainable peace in the state particularly within the market leaders council in his administration’s drive for market development.

The development comes amidst a heated leadership contention involving Alhaja Aduke and Princess Abeo, who until the governor’s order have identified themselves separately as the Iyaloja-General at both public and private functions.

Speaking at an expanded stakeholders meeting held at the conference room, Ministry of Trade, the commissioner expressed the governor’s displeasure at the crisis which has lingered for a while within the leadership of the council in the state.

He noted that the Market Leaders Council and its twelve clusters have continued to deny their members under various trade associations several opportunities from both federal and state governments in terms of access to grants, loans, and other opportunities that come with being members of the association.

Otunba Ojo who disclosed that the stakeholders meeting was at the instance of the governor himself stressed the urgent need for government to make such a decisive move to quell the escalating tensions within Oyo state’s market leadership which has crippled its progress in advancing its course as affecting members while assuring that the governor’s order is entirely aimed at restoring orderliness.

Similarly, the governor has also directed two prominent leaders of the association, the Babaloja-General of the state Alhaji Y. K. Abass and Alhaji S. A. Jimoh, embroiled in a contentious court case related to market leadership, to withdraw the suit immediately.

The commissioner who addressed the stakeholders in the company of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary and other Directors, said the move was a strategic step towards exploring channels of dialogue and peaceful resolution in the ongoing dispute stressing that the legal tussle between the duo has negatively impacted the market leaders council in the state with factions supporting different contenders noting that government could no longer fold its arms while the tension degenerates further.

“This intervention by His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, is aimed at bringing stability, sustainable peace, and unity among the leadership of the market leaders council which plays a crucial role in the state’s economic landscape.

“The governor is unimpressed with what’s going on within the Oyo state market leaders council and has given his orders for immediate compliance by all stakeholders. Anyone found flouting this order will be treated accordingly.

“We’re hopeful that these measures will pave the way for constructive dialogue and a lasting resolution to the leadership tussle in line with the vision of the governor towards an enduring peace and unity within the market body,” the Commissioner said.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting both factional market leaders, Princess Afolashade Abeo and Alhaja Aduke, while expressing their enthusiasm, commended the commissioner for his immense wisdom in crisis management describing the meeting as epochal and unprecedented in the history of the ministry.

While thanking the Governor for what they described as pragmatic and purposeful leadership, and promising to abide by his order, the duo who shared pleasantries after the meeting assured of their full compliance with the governor’s order and cooperation with the reconciliation process. They promised to take the message back to their people and reach out to others to embrace a lasting peace to be properly positioned to benefit from the present administration.

Other stakeholders including Mogaji Salaudeen, Chief Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, Adebayo Abdulwaheed, Zakariyah Kamil Ariyo, Chief Mrs. Julianna Rahimi, and Alhaji Kabir Oladipupo, in their separate remarks, lauded governor Makinde’s government and the leadership style of Otunba Ojo at the ministry.

While applauding the governor over the order to the warring factional leaders of the market leaders council, they called for sanctions against non-compliance and stringent requirements from aspirants in the selection or election of new leadership, noting that the crisis rocking the association emanated from the leaders and not members of the council.

