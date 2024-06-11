The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) has protested the recent remarks made by Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, regarding the minimum wage strike embarked upon by workers under the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The regional organisation representing 17 million workers in 52 African countries including Nigeria expressed “grave concern” over Akpabio’s characterisation of the strike as “economic sabotage.”

In a letter to the Senate President, the General Secretary, ITUC-Africa, Akhator Joel Odigie, stated that the regional organisation finds Senator Akpabio’s assertions as “unfounded and detrimental to the values of democracy and patriotism.”

ITUC-Africa said the Nigerian parliament must use its parliamentary functions to serve and protect citizens, rather than gaslighting victims seeking to survive.

The strike, which held on June 3, was called by the NLC and TUC to protest the Federal Government’s failure to address issues such as the national minimum wage, electricity tariff hikes and discriminatory consumer classifications.

The action has drawn attention to the ongoing struggles of Nigerian workers and the need for fiscal support to address the country’s socioeconomic woes.

Odigie urged Senator Akpabio to use his office to mediate in the negotiation process and ensure an amicable agreement on the contending issues.

He said from the information it gathered from its affiliates in Nigeria, the Nigerian parliament, through its utterances, seeks to “gaslight” organised labour and attempting to “punish and harm” trade unions for their legitimate actions.

The letter read: “The ITUC-Africa monitored and followed the processes before, during and after the industrial action, and we remain seized by the processes. From our monitoring of the events, we observed that the industrial action was avoidable, especially as Nigeria’s organised labour demonstrated firm commitment towards open, effective and inclusive dialogue and negotiation.

“We also observed that Nigeria’s organised labour’s communication with the government, its members and the public was regular, precise regarding their demands and conciliatory regarding its readiness to conclude the negotiations and reach a binding agreement.”

“ITUC-Africa asserts that the industrial action, which commenced on June 3, is a lawful and justified response to the Federal Government’s failure to address critical issues affecting Nigerian workers. These issues include unresolved national minimum wage negotiations, unjust electricity tariff hikes and discriminatory consumer classifications. The strike action is a legitimate manifestation of the workers’ frustration with the daily economic difficulties and declining working conditions.

“From the preceding, Mr Senate President, we found your remarks troubling and capable of undermining the democratic principles that the Senate is meant to protect. Victims of socioeconomic hardships seeking survival must never be gaslighted and labelled as enemies of the state.

“Besides, as representatives of the people, the National Assembly must understand and respect its citizens’ grievances. Industrial actions in the form of strikes, protests, pickets and work to-rule are fundamental industrial and democratic rights. They are essential tools for facilitating industrial harmony and productivity and holding authorities accountable. They must never be criminalised, as your recent utterance seems to suggest.

“Mr Senate President, Nigerian workers and people must be given the needed fiscal support to cope with their current biting socioeconomic woes. Therefore, ITUC-Africa appeals that you use your good office to genuinely and effectively mediate in the negotiation process to ensure an amicable and binding agreement on the contending issues. The struggling Nigerians look up to your leadership and support.”

