Gov Eno, stakeholders applaud Itu chairman’s one-year achievements

Governor Umo Eno and key stakeholders across Akwa Ibom State have commended the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Hon. Ubong Wilson Nkutt, for what they described as a transformative, transparent, and accountable first year in office.

The commendations came at the weekend during a media and stakeholders’ briefing where Nkutt presented his one-year stewardship report, highlighting landmark projects and reforms implemented across the council.

Governor Eno, who had earlier commissioned the ultra-modern Itu Council Secretariat within his first 100 days in office, described the edifice as “as beautiful as Government House, Uyo,” noting that it stands as a symbol of visionary and result-driven local governance.

“What Hon. Nkutt has done in Itu is proof that good governance does not depend on the size of a budget but on sincerity of purpose. This is a model worth emulating by other council chairmen,” the Governor had said.

He commended the “Itu Model” as a practical demonstration of the state’s ARISE Agenda, blending infrastructure renewal, social welfare, and digital innovation.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Housing and Itu political leader, Rt. Hon. Henry Archibong, said Nkutt’s administration had restored public confidence in local governance.

“Ubong Nkutt has brought a breath of fresh air to Itu. From modern offices to youth empowerment, from peace to digital governance, Itu now stands as a reference point for others,” Archibong said.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kufreabasi Edidem, described the chairman’s approach as a “masterclass in focus, transparency, and result-oriented leadership.”

“Nkutt’s first year has set a benchmark for others to follow. He has redefined what it means to serve with purpose and accountability,” Edidem added.

ALSO READ:Edo govt partners MAY Foundation to amplify campaign against child trafficking, abuse

Traditional rulers, former council chairmen, and community stakeholders who attended the briefing at Mbak Atai commended the chairman’s achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, security, youth empowerment, and sports.

Among Nkutt’s flagship projects is the 30-office Council Secretariat complex, featuring internal road networks, solar-powered lighting, a perimeter fence, and a renovated legislative building — all completed within his first year in office.

In the area of security, Nkutt established a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ikot Adakpan Beach, Oku Iboku, to strengthen military operations against riverine insecurity.

The facility, commissioned by Brigadier General N. E. Okoloagu, Commander of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, has been credited with enhancing peace and safety in the area.

His administration also prioritised human capacity development, empowering farmers, restoring clean water to health centres, sponsoring medical interventions, supporting students with learning materials, and launching a digital platform that issues QR-coded Certificates of Origin — the first of its kind at the local government level.

Under his leadership, Itu emerged overall champions at the 2025 Akwa Ibom State Sports Festival, winning 106 medals, including 70 gold — the council’s best performance in history.

The Paramount Ruler of Itu, HRH Ntenyin Edet Inyang, captured the general sentiment, saying, “He has shown us that local government can work. We have seen the difference — not promises but projects.”

For Governor Umo Eno and stakeholders in Itu, Nkutt’s first year in office stands as clear evidence that with sincerity, focus, and innovation, grassroots governance can thrive and mirror the excellence of state administration.

NIGERIA TRIBUNE