The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has emphasised that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas must come to an end for the sake of global human peace.

This stance was conveyed in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Professor Khalid Abubakar, on Thursday.

The statement noted, “We have been closely following the trend of events concerning the Gaza Strip conflict, particularly the unfortunate targeting of the Al-Aqsa mosque, which is the third sanctified site after Makkah and Madinah. Qur’an 17, verse 1, expounds on the significance of the mosque to Muslims.”

Related Posts No Content Available

While extending its deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by the ongoing bloodshed, JNI pointed out that what is transpiring is a needless conflict between Hamas and Israel.

To this end, it stated that as an organisation dedicated to promoting a better understanding of Islam, peace, understanding, mutual trust, justice, and upholding international law, it firmly believes in the universal principle that truth always triumphs over falsehood, regardless of the duration.

“In order to halt the ongoing pogrom, the protracted conflict in the Gaza Strip must come to an end for the sake of global human peace.”

“Gaza, a small territory on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean, is a focal point of the conflict. It came under Egyptian administration after the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War.

“The roots of the conflict can be traced back to the infamous Balfour declaration and the Sykes-Picot agreement in the late 19th century, which paved the way for the establishment of a racist Jewish state and the mass expulsion of Arab Palestinians.

This reached its climax after the end of the Second World War and the declaration of the state of Israel in 1947.

“Freedom lovers and justice-seeking people of the world should know that a census conducted in 1916 in Palestine showed that there were about 90,000 Jews, while the Palestinians numbered almost 700,000.

“But due to the partition of Palestine in 1948 by the United Nations (UN), tens of thousands of Palestinians were expelled and replaced by illegal Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union and other Eastern European countries.

Successive Arab-Israeli wars from 1948, 1967, and 1973 have not helped in the liberation of the occupied territories; rather, they unfortunately exacerbated the sufferings of the Palestinians and continued land grabbing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Various international efforts, including peace talks and ceasefires, have been attempted, but a lasting resolution has remained elusive to the world.

“Furthermore, the ongoing attempts by Western leaders and their acolytes to alter the true narratives through their highly biased media are rather unfortunate and a crime against humankind.

“Equally, these attempts no doubt point to the complicity and diabolical role being played by the Western world in the ongoing conflict. Posterity will account for the misdemeanours done to humanity, regardless of how long it takes.

“Before the recent surprise attacks by Hamas on occupation forces, over three hundred defenceless Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since January 2023.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…