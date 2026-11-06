IS-linked militants kill 33 in fresh attack on eastern DR Congo village

At least 33 people have been killed after Islamic State-linked militants attacked a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, setting homes ablaze and looting properties, according to a local civil society group.

The overnight assault took place in Cantine, in North Kivu province, where the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were blamed for the killings.

Justin Paluku, head of a local civil society group, confirmed the death toll to the Associated Press on Friday, saying at least 33 bodies had been counted following the attack.

“So far, we have counted 33 bodies and more than 50 houses set on fire, along with various other forms of material destruction,” Paluku said.

The attackers reportedly burned and looted homes during the raid, leaving extensive damage in the village.

The ADF, an armed group operating in the region and linked to the Islamic State, has been blamed for repeated attacks on civilians in eastern Congo.

The latest incident adds to concerns over the security situation in North Kivu, where communities continue to face violence from armed groups.

However, details about the circumstances surrounding Friday’s attack, the identities of the victims and whether the death toll could rise were not provided in the initial report.

Authorities had yet to release further details about the incident in the information provided by the Associated Press.

(Associated Press)