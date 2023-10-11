The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for renewed vigour in safeguarding and fostering the rights of adolescent girls in Nigeria.

It stated that though the rights of 26 million adolescent girls in Nigeria, aged between 10 and 19, are being severely jeopardised by resistance to gender equality and a multitude of crises, their boundless potential deserves nothing less than the country’s utmost commitment and investment.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, in a message to mark the 2023 International Girl Child Day, called for the provision of learning platforms for them to express, learn and thrive.

She noted that “the potential of our girls is limitless” and “our commitment to this cause is unwavering and paramount for the nation’s progress. In a rapidly evolving world, the dreams and aspirations of our adolescent girls are the beacons that can guide our efforts towards a more inclusive, equitable future.”

According to her, to ensure Nigeria remains on course for the 2030 SDGs, the spotlight must shine brightest on its girls, especially those marginalised due to disability, poverty, or crises, and those who are pregnant, parenting or married.

“Our collective responsibility extends to championing girls’ education, preventing harmful cultural practices, advancing menstrual hygiene, offering tailored health services, and meeting the nutritional requirements of these young ladies,” she added.

In its latest World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, the agency stated that full gender parity will not be achieved for another 131 years amidst global crises, which worsens adolescent girls’ plight.

