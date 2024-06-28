A civil society group, Leadwell Africa Global Initiative in collaboration with the Nigeria Cleric Council of Bishops and Imams, have appealed to the President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, to expedient action on the release of Nigerian Cleric, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji from prolonged detention in that country.

The group protested the Embassy of the Republic of Benin in Abuja, and called for presidential and diplomatic intervention by the Government of the Republic of Benin to set Pastor Egbaji free due to his failing health.

They also alleged that Egbaji was unlawfully arrested and prosecuted maliciously and has also been in detention for over a year now and without trial, therefore, his prolonged detention has led to deterioration of his health, which his blood pressure has risen between 202/138 and 206/128, thereby endangering his health and survival if he remains in prison.

The Convener of the group, Dr Bony Sunny, while reading a letter delivered to the Embassy of the Republic of Benin in Abuja, said, Pastor Egbaji is a Nigerian citizen who is also an entrepreneur, was carrying out his lawful business in Real Estate Commerce and Pastoral Ministry in the Benin Republic, but some of his associates and business partners who are citizens of Benin Republic became jealous of his progress in pastoral ministry/business, conspired and blackmailed, intimidated, and falsely accused him of rape in order to shut down his business in Benin Republic.

He also accused some persons behind the ordeal of Egbaji who had stalled his trial by making him linger in detention for over one year.

They added that the request for Presidential and Diplomatic intervention by the Leadwell Africa Global Initiative in collaboration with the Nigeria Clerics Council of Bishops and Imams is an SOS call because the life of the said Mr. Benjamin Egbaji is under threat and danger due to the action of his former business associates and partners.

According to him “Pastor Benjamin Egbaji is a Nigerian citizen who is an entrepreneur and Pastor carrying out lawful businesses in the area of Real Estate Commerce and Pastoral Ministry in Benin Republic.

“That, through the Mercy and favour of God AImighty the said Mr. Benjamin Egbaji has prospered and become wealthy through his lawful transactions in the aforementioned business.

“That, in the course of time, some of his associates and business partners who are citizens of Benin Republic became jealous and envious of his progress in pastoral ministry/business and embarked on the unlawful act of blackmail, Intimidation and False accusation of rape to run him down and his business in Benin Republic.

“That, he took legal steps to report the unlawful act of the said business associates and partners in persons of PEDE Victoire, IDOHOU Nello, HOUESSOU Cedric to the police authority in Abonmey-Calavi le on 16th of December, 2021 and made a formal complaint of blackmail, intimidation and defamation of character against them.

“That, the said matter was charged to tribunal De premier instance Abomey Calavi where he was the plaintiff to the said matter.

“That, in order to frustrate the prosecution or the trial of the defendants of the instance case, on the 17th date of May 2023 he was arrested by Benin Republic police authority over false allegation of rape filed by defendants of the aforementioned case in the courtroom before the judge during the court proceeding and taken to another court at court (CRIET) COUR De Repression Des Infraction Economique Et Du Terrorisme and later remanded in prison custody.

“That, since then he has been held in prison custody for 12 months without trial which has caused him ill health and his health condition has continued to deteriorate every day to the extent that his blood pressure has raised between 202/138 and 206/128 which is very dangerous for his survival if he remains in prison.

“That, the medical doctor attending to him said, such health condition can cause either stroke or heart attack if not treated urgently and properly.

“That, all efforts to secure him on bail on medical grounds, ill health or on compassionate grounds to enable him to travel out of Benin Republic to a country with a better health facility for treatment has proved abortive,” he said.

