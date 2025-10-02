International Day of Older Persons 2025: Fostering older adults’ well-being

ACCORDING to the World Health Organisation, the population of older adults is projected to almost double by 2050. It is also projected that by 2050, 80% of older persons will live in low- and middle-income countries. Nigeria currently has the highest number of older persons in Africa and the 19th globally, with the number likely to triple by 2050. These statistics highlight older adults as an important part of the population whose health should be prioritised. Despite the rising population of older persons in our society, older adults’ health, especially mental health, continues to be shrouded in ignorance, shamed and stigmatised.

In the media, we often see cases of old women being burnt to death or isolated after being accused of being witches. We also see older adults begging to survive, homeless older adults, and the elderly living alone in dilapidated houses. Many people will admit to seeing older adults struggling with their mental health, exhibiting signs of cognitive decline or psychosis, and so on.

The United Nations designated October 1st as the International Day of Older Persons in celebration of older adults and to increase awareness of the challenges and opportunities of population ageing. This year, the theme is “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-being and Our Rights”. This theme recognises older adults as active participants in their community initiatives and global efforts. It also spotlights the importance of advocating for the aspirations, inclusion, and rights of older adults. It also reminds us of the importance of fostering the well-being of older adults.

Despite the contributions of older adults to society, they continue to face systemic challenges that negatively influence their well-being and compromise their rights. Ageism, the stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination of older adults based on their age, remains a major obstacle to older adults. Many older adults are often isolated, as they are considered too old to participate in certain activities. This isolation deprives them of social support, which is proven to be a positive predictor of mental health.

Access to adequate and quality healthcare is another pressing concern. Many older adults live with chronic illness, mobility challenges, cognitive decline, and other health concerns. Loneliness, depression, psychosis, and other mental health challenges are also common among older adults, particularly among those living alone. The current wave of ‘japa’, with many youths emigrating to other countries, frequently results in situations where aged parents have no close family members around them in old age. Furthermore, the low number of healthcare professionals in Nigeria also implies that there are few healthcare professionals skilled in providing geriatric care, thereby limiting access to healthcare for older adults.

Financial insecurity is another challenge many older adults experience. With no income, meagre or inconsistent pensions and poor health insurance, many older adults are left struggling. It is common knowledge that social protection for the elderly in Nigeria is mostly nonexistent. With increasing life expectancies and harsh economic realities, we have to address this problem.

Furthermore, elder abuse – which may be physical, emotional, or financial – remains an underreported and under-addressed crisis. According to the WHO, 1 in 6 people aged 60 years and older experience some form of abuse, a number expected to rise as populations age further.

The Well-being of Older Persons: Everyone’s Responsibility

Promoting the well-being and rights of older persons is a shared societal responsibility. From the government, families, and communities to schools, businesses, and civil society organizations, everyone has a role to play in creating environments where older persons can thrive with dignity.

The government must lead the way in implementing the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria, which was ratified by the Federal Executive Council in February 2021. Government at all levels must also increase funding for health and the recruitment of healthcare professionals at all cadres.

But the role of the government alone is not enough. Civil society organisations, including elder care institutions, religious groups, and advocacy networks, are essential in raising awareness, providing services, and mobilizing public support for age-inclusive well-being initiatives. These groups can help amplify the voices of older persons and ensure they are not just beneficiaries of aid but active participants in shaping policies that affect their lives. These groups must also foster awareness and support for older adults’ health.

Perhaps most importantly, younger generations must be engaged in fostering intergenerational solidarity and communities. Through mentorship programmes, volunteer initiatives, and shared community spaces, people of all ages can build bridges of empathy, respect, and cooperation. The strength of a society is often measured by how it treats its elders, honouring their experiences, learning from their wisdom, and protecting their rights, which is a mark of true progress. Asido Foundation is leading these efforts through targeted advocacy and interventions.

As we reflect on this year’s theme, “Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action”, it becomes clear that the empowerment of older people is a necessity, not a luxury. Ensuring their well-being and rights today helps build the inclusive, resilient societies of tomorrow.

