Nigerian universities have been advised to institutionalise optometry as a full faculty in their universities by following in the footsteps of Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State.

The President, Nigeria Post Graduate College of Optometrists, Prof. Franklin Ehigiator Kio, handed down this advice at Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, as the institution held its 16th annual general meeting with the theme Clinical Significance of Non-Communicable Eye Diseases in Health and Vision Research” and the induction of 10 optometrists.

Prof. Kio, who commended the university Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maxwell Onyemachi Ogbulu, during a courtesy visit for being the first in Nigeria to make Optometry a faculty and went ahead to institutionalise it with a befitting edifice, advised other universities, “You must follow suit,” assuring the Vice Chancellor of “a robust partnership” in the future.

Responding, Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Maxwell Onyemachi Ogbulu, thanked the institute for their support, stating, “The ABSU Department of Optometry has a long history, having witnessed tremendous growth under the last school administration,” hence his mantra, “Let the Change Continue.”

He assured of keeping the flag flying as the school Senate has approved the elevation of the department of optometry to a full-fledged college.

Also speaking during the induction ceremony during his opening remarks as the chairman of the occasion, the ABSU VC, who was represented by Prof. Okezie Candido Ahuama, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, disclosed, “Abia State University is the first to start an optometry programme in the whole of Black Africa and has maintained that position in terms of growth and standard.

“We have produced highly reputed professionals, blazing the trail locally and internationally in different positions. This successive excellence recorded over the years is a product of consistent commitment and investment to the elevation of the programme to take its pride of place among other professional programmes”.

He called on government at all levels to create policies that will give more opportunities to Optometrists in the country’s healthcare delivery system.

In her address as the Special Guest of Honour, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Eme Uche-Eme, who was represented by her Permanent Secretary, Ikechukwu Oriuwa, advised the Optometrists to uphold their highest ethical standards and to approach their patients with passion as their line of duty extends beyond prescriptions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo, represented by her Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeyinwa Blossom Uma Kalu said the health of Abians is most important to the present administration in the state, while Gov Alex Otti, she said, is a health-friendly governor with a 15% budgetary allocation to the health sector, stating that much will be happening in the health sector in the state and down to the primary healthcare centres.

In her presentation, the Special Assistant to Gov. Alex Otti on Health, Dr. Betty Emeka Obasi, noted that optometry is evolving with new challenges and urged Nigerian optometrists to continue to update themselves as the profession is not only a calling but much more. She urged for the highest level of professionalism and ethics, as well as embracing their role with professionalism.

Accordingly, the Registrar/CEO, Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria, ODORBN, Dr. Obinna Edwin Awiaka, who was represented by the Assistant Registrar of ODORBN, Dr. Igbo Okafor, assured that the dream of optometrists in Nigeria will not die but will live on, commended Abia State University Uturu for taking the profession to where it ought to be, and advised the inductees to exhibit the highest level of professionalism and discipline while performing their job.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, similarly urged the optometrists to continue to upscale their clinical care, stating that at his centre, more people from even beyond the state have been trooping in to avail themselves of professional services with the modern state-of-the-art equipment procured by the state government to make the centre the best in the country.

In an interview later, a college officer and Register of the College, Prof. (Mrs.) Faustina Idu, said the practice of optometry in Nigeria is growing by leaps and bounds and will continue like that. The inductees include 3 orthoptics, 2 primary care optometry, 5 rehabilitative optometry, and low vision care, while the keynote speaker, Prof. Lawrence Nwanesi Chigbu, called for concerted efforts in the treatment of eye diseases, which is on the high side in the country.

